Enola Holmes trailer: Millie Bobby Brown out-Sherlocks Sherlock Holmes

Stranger Issues star Millie Bobby Brown is established to address some mysteries in Victorian England in Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of Enola Holmes.

Based mostly on the reserve collection of the exact identify, Enola Holmes follows the young sister of the famed detective. Right after her mother goes missing, Enola is place underneath the guardianship of her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, who intend to mail her to a ending school. But absolutely free-spirited Enola will not have any of that, so she decides to take issues in her very own arms and remedy her mother’s disappearance.

The star-studded forged features Superman and Geralt of Rivera himself, Henry Cavill, as the now hunky Sherlock Holmes, with The Starvation Video games series’ Sam Claflin as Mycroft, the stuffy more mature brother with a excellent moustache. Helena Bonham Carter plays the Holmes matriarch, Eudoria.

Although reimaginings of Sherlock Holmes are a dime a dozen, the Conan Doyle Estate had a individual problem about this version. The estate filed a lawsuit towards Netflix, stating that simply because the film depicts Sherlock Holmes as owning feelings — certainly, you examine that ideal — it violates copyright, due to the fact they declare that the character only has feelings in the tales published among 1927-1928, which however belong to the estate.

Enola Holmes — and an emotional Sherlock Holmes — hits Netflix on Sept. 23.