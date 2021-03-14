Home science Epic Games Reveals First Teaser For Season 6

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
A Epic game Introduced one first Advertising Official Season 6, Do Chapter 2, From his famous War Royal, The Fortnight. This Advertising This is actually a voicemail message, left by Agent Jones (Jones) in the “Reality Diary”. He explains that Ponto Zero has lost control.

In addition, the start of Season 6 has also been confirmed Fortnight It will take place next Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Fortnight season 6 starts on March 16th

More interesting than Agent Jones’ words are the pictures that go into the background, in which we see Jones, but the wolf has some sharp teeth. This seems to be in line with the most recent leaks, which led to the arrival of a wolf, which, as always, was discovered by Shina Br., and revealed on the social network Twitter.

Other rumors have it that Brazil player Neymar will be wearing 10 shirts for the 2014 World Cup … If you look closely, there are hints about this situation, in passing pictures.

At this point, we still don’t know what Season 6 is for us, but someday we’ll have a clear idea, of course new ones Teasers To be disclosed.

