Epic’s Apple litigation could have “significant and serious consequences” for platform holders like Nintendo.

Oct 11, 2020 0 Comments
Nintendo Life

Epic’s Apple lawsuit could have “significant and serious consequences” for platform holders like Nintendo, the judge warned.

After Battle Royale Juggernaut Fortnite Epic, which was removed from the App Store for violating terms and conditions in August, gave Apple a 30% reduction from developers. A declaration of war.

However, according to the latest court documents released on Friday, Judge Yvon Gonzalez Rogers is distinguished from console platforms that charge developers. same 30% commission.

“In fact, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft all run Apple-like walled garden or closed platform models. So the hardware, operating system, digital marketplace and IAP are all exclusive to the platform owner.”

Judge Rogers also mentioned how the Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops and tablets could “significantly overlap” with the iOS platform due to their portable design.

“The final decision needs to be better informed about the impact of the walled garden model given the potential for serious and serious impact on Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft and their video game platforms.”

Epic’s case for Apple Could As soon as possible, go to jury trial next July. We will be sure to keep you up to date as it unfolds.

