Errol Spence-Terence Crawford is not yet a priority for the fighters

They let fans into the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to watch the return of Errol Spence Jr., which really turned out to be a miracle Spence was very close with his old and better self in knocking down Danny Garcia over 12 rounds.

One of the attendees, Terence Crawford, was across the street, so to speak, to see better about Spence.

Spence and Crawford are circling each other, but Spence is not interested in flirting with the idea of ​​a boat with a “butt”.

A reporter asked Spence if the Nebraskan top-ranked boxer on display in Texas hadn’t summoned up some chatter.

“No, he has to keep his word,” said Spence, 30. “If he says he doesn’t care about me, I don’t know what he’s doing. I’m not going to do any of his fights.”

On Friday, Spence referred to Butt’s comments on Sirius XM, saying the fight with Spence was “not that important.”

“I keep telling everyone, my legacy doesn’t need Errol Spence,” Crawford said at the time. “I don’t know why people think I need Errol Spence. He needs me. I don’t need him.”

“I don’t care about Terence Crawford, as I said, I enjoy my time with my kids, cool and reflect on this one and a half year,” Spence told reporters. “We’re going to move forward. This summer, I’m going to see who I’m going to fight. We’ll see. I need to talk to my manager Al Hamon, so we’ll get out of there.”

It’s hungry for fans to walk, but for the past few years, it’s very clear, the BBC has been very content in doing a round robin with their best block welders, and Crawford is not in the BBC mix.