Escape from Mars is the free game of the week at the Epic Game Store

Survival on Mars is a free game that can be downloaded this week from the Epic Games Store. The Epic Games video game platform has already made its weekly game available for free, available to all epic accounts for a limited time until March 18th.

Escape to Mars is a kind of strategic game City building This, as the name implies, takes place on Mars, which allows the player to explore the resources of the Red Planet, creating their space survival colony.

The player faces the limitations expected of man from a bad environment, and the construction of the colony begins slowly due to the limit of resources available by ships coming from Earth. Escape to Mars is a critically acclaimed game that attracts 9.4 / 10 on the competition platform Steam.

Following Mars, Fall will be the next free game in the epic game store

Following the trend of launching a free game weekly, Epic Game has already announced its next available title Fall. Created by Action-Adventure Game Publisher Like being on top of the moon A galaxy takes us into the future and puts us in view of an artificial intelligence system called Arit, which seeks to carry man into its own astronaut suite.

Available this fall on March 18th, Escape from Mars will be the free game of the week at the Epic Games Store.

