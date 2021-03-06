Estrelinha has already scored eight points during the game

For the third time in a month, the game is blessed with “minutes” that help solve games in the final minutes.

This Friday, after Benfica (February 1) and Gill Vicente (February 9), Ruben Amorim’s team converted a dive by three points beyond the 90th minute.

10: We reached eight points recovered in compensation time in this edition of the league, adding to the victory in 90 + 1 minute with a goal from Spora in the reception on league day.

In contrast, the Lyon team did not lose any points as they reached the goals beyond the usual time: it allowed a draw for Famaliko in the 9th round in the 89th minute. In that game, remember, it was still time to introduce the ball into Minho’s goal, but the goal was canceled due to the lack of coats.

Sport’s victory over Santa Clara, with a goal precisely scored by the Uruguayan center in the third minute of the discount, led the Alvalet team to vice-president S.P. Next Tuesday, V. Victory over Quimaris.

An advantage somewhat illustrated by the odd vitality emitted by lions when falling from the cloth of crowds. For example, SP. Prague only got one point after 90 minutes: precisely a few weeks ago FC. At a reception given to Porto, a match ended in a draw for both.

But until the end Sport’s hopes were not clear only in the league. In January, in the semi-finals of the League Cup, Ruben Amorim’s team defeated FC Porto 90-1 by Joanne Cabral.

Balance of points collected in the discount league