Ethiopia It has further intensified pressure on the city’s new North Tigre region to change local leadership.

The move comes amid clashes between Tigris and National Armed Forces, which have led to the possibility of a long-drawn-out and bloody civil war in Africa’s second most populous nation, analysts say.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate escalation of tensions and a peaceful settlement of the dispute, but at present both sides seem reluctant to speak out.

In a statement on Saturday, Abi Ahmed, Winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for ending a protracted conflict with neighboring Eritrea, said “criminal elements cannot escape the rule of law in the guise of seeking reconciliation and a call for dialogue.”

“Our action is aimed at ending the long-standing sentence and keeping individuals and groups responsible under the laws of the land.” Said Abi.

A vote on Saturday in the upper house of parliament now gives Abi the power to replace a Tigre leadership who considers his government illegal.

A statement posted on the Tigre government’s Facebook page said it would win the “fair” war and that “a fighter would not negotiate with their enemies.”

Revolution The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) overthrew Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam, the leader of a communist regime that has ruled the country since 1974. The coalition is led by the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (DPLF), guerrilla fighters. Addis Ababa, the northern capital of Ethiopia. The Central Democratic Republic of Ethiopia declared The EPRDF came to power in a poorly contested election and DPLF leader Mels Genavi becomes Ethiopia’s prime minister. The Tigris dominate the senior ranks of the government.

Ethnic federalism Mells introduces a system that allows the country’s major ethnic groups to manage the areas they dominate. Although the Tigris make up about 5% of the population, they benefit proportionately, other regions complain, because roads and other infrastructure are built in their sparsely populated area. Mells dies The prime minister dies and a successor from another race is appointed.

The ERPDF is fragmented Splits are forming within the EPRDF over how quickly political reforms can be pursued in response to street protests threatening the coalition’s grip. Abi Ahmed is coming to power Abi Ahmed of Oromo takes office as Prime Minister and has received praise both domestically and abroad for opening one of Africa’s most banned political and economic organizations. Crack Downs Tigrayers complain that they are being persecuted for corruption and past abuses. Former senior military and political officials are under investigation. The gift of peace Abi is being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to bring an end to two decades of hostility to Eritrea. The DPLF continues to see Eritrea as an adversary. Categories Ethiopia’s ruling coalition agrees to form a party, but the TPLF refuses to merge with the other three ethnic-based parties, calling the move quick and anti-democratic. Electoral order Tigre is holding regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which has postponed nationwide elections in August due to Govt-19. The Abyssinian government says the vote is illegal. Funding stopped The federal government is beginning to withhold some funding for social welfare programs in Tigris, which is part of a plan to starve regional officials in retaliation for the vote. The fight breaks down Abi sends troops to Digre, accusing the DPLF of attacking federal troops based in the region. The DPLF has been accused of punishing the Abby region for the September referendum. Reuters

“The people of Tigray are now armed with modern weapons that could reach the seat of infidels,” it added in a clear reference to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The Abi Ahmed government began military operations in Tigray on Wednesday after the prime minister The accused Local leaders of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (DPLF) attacked an army camp in the region and attempted to loot military property.

Abi has denied the DPLF attack and accused Abi of fabricating the story to justify maintaining the military.

Diplomats in Addis Ababa say there have been casualties on both sides, but there is no confirmation or details of the reports as internet and telephone connections have been cut in Tigre.

Experts and diplomats are stunned by the collision of two heavy armed forces on the Horn of Horn, one of the most strategic and vulnerable regions in the world. Africa. Observers warn that a civil war in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country of 115 million people, could destabilize weaker neighbors Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia.

Before Abi took office in 2018, the DPLF dominated the country’s military and government. However, the major political reforms that the new 44-year-old prime minister brought to power in his first month in power felt marginalized by the DPLF, which split last year when it tried to turn the Abi coalition into a single party called Prosperity.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks in the Tigre region over the delay in the national election until the year following the outbreak of the Govt-19, which held a local referendum in September, saying the federal government was illegal.

The fighting began early Wednesday morning when Abi accused DPLF forces of attacking a military base in Tigris. In Friday’s expansion, Abi announced it Airstrikes around the capital, Tigre “Completely destroyed rockets and other heavy weapons” and retaliated attack was impossible.

Military operations will continue, the prime minister said, and he warned the people of Tigre: “I advise you to limit group movements in the cities to avoid unforeseen danger.”

The Tigre region is home to a large portion of the federal military personnel and the location of most of its equipment, a legacy of Ethiopia’s 1998-2000 border war with its northern neighbor Eritrea.

Some analysts estimate that the Tigris could mobilize more than half of the Armed Forces’ total personnel and mechanized divisions, which means that neither side can be confident of a quick victory.

Experts fear a protracted and catastrophic conflict that could “seriously afflict an Ethiopian state already plagued by many serious political challenges and send shock waves … beyond that”.

“Many Ethiopians fear a war is possible, but believe it will never happen … unless it is hastily stopped. [it] It will wreak havoc not only on the country but on the whole horn of Africa. ” The International Crisis Group said at a conference on Thursday.

Aid groups warn of humanitarian disaster

“We are deeply concerned that a military expansion in northern Ethiopia could trigger a widespread humanitarian emergency in which people will be displaced from their homes to meet their basic needs.” Katia Sorin, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ethiopia.