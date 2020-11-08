Ethiopian government moves to change leadership of Tigre region | World News

Ethiopia It has further intensified pressure on the city’s new North Tigre region to change local leadership.
The move comes amid clashes between Tigris and National Armed Forces, which have led to the possibility of a long-drawn-out and bloody civil war in Africa’s second most populous nation, analysts say.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate escalation of tensions and a peaceful settlement of the dispute, but at present both sides seem reluctant to speak out.
In a statement on Saturday, Abi Ahmed, Winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for ending a protracted conflict with neighboring Eritrea, said “criminal elements cannot escape the rule of law in the guise of seeking reconciliation and a call for dialogue.”
“Our action is aimed at ending the long-standing sentence and keeping individuals and groups responsible under the laws of the land.” Said Abi.
A vote on Saturday in the upper house of parliament now gives Abi the power to replace a Tigre leadership who considers his government illegal.
A statement posted on the Tigre government’s Facebook page said it would win the “fair” war and that “a fighter would not negotiate with their enemies.”
“The people of Tigray are now armed with modern weapons that could reach the seat of infidels,” it added in a clear reference to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
The Abi Ahmed government began military operations in Tigray on Wednesday after the prime minister The accused Local leaders of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (DPLF) attacked an army camp in the region and attempted to loot military property.
Abi has denied the DPLF attack and accused Abi of fabricating the story to justify maintaining the military.
Diplomats in Addis Ababa say there have been casualties on both sides, but there is no confirmation or details of the reports as internet and telephone connections have been cut in Tigre.
Experts and diplomats are stunned by the collision of two heavy armed forces on the Horn of Horn, one of the most strategic and vulnerable regions in the world. Africa. Observers warn that a civil war in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country of 115 million people, could destabilize weaker neighbors Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia.
Before Abi took office in 2018, the DPLF dominated the country’s military and government. However, the major political reforms that the new 44-year-old prime minister brought to power in his first month in power felt marginalized by the DPLF, which split last year when it tried to turn the Abi coalition into a single party called Prosperity.
Tensions have risen in recent weeks in the Tigre region over the delay in the national election until the year following the outbreak of the Govt-19, which held a local referendum in September, saying the federal government was illegal.
The fighting began early Wednesday morning when Abi accused DPLF forces of attacking a military base in Tigris. In Friday’s expansion, Abi announced it Airstrikes around the capital, Tigre “Completely destroyed rockets and other heavy weapons” and retaliated attack was impossible.
Military operations will continue, the prime minister said, and he warned the people of Tigre: “I advise you to limit group movements in the cities to avoid unforeseen danger.”
The Tigre region is home to a large portion of the federal military personnel and the location of most of its equipment, a legacy of Ethiopia’s 1998-2000 border war with its northern neighbor Eritrea.
Some analysts estimate that the Tigris could mobilize more than half of the Armed Forces’ total personnel and mechanized divisions, which means that neither side can be confident of a quick victory.
Experts fear a protracted and catastrophic conflict that could “seriously afflict an Ethiopian state already plagued by many serious political challenges and send shock waves … beyond that”.
“Many Ethiopians fear a war is possible, but believe it will never happen … unless it is hastily stopped. [it] It will wreak havoc not only on the country but on the whole horn of Africa. ” The International Crisis Group said at a conference on Thursday.
Aid groups warn of humanitarian disaster
“We are deeply concerned that a military expansion in northern Ethiopia could trigger a widespread humanitarian emergency in which people will be displaced from their homes to meet their basic needs.” Katia Sorin, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ethiopia.
