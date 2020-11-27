Ethiopia’s PM denies meeting with AU envoys

Nairobi, Kenya (AP) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed again on Friday rejected talks with opposition Tigre regional leaders, but said he was ready to speak with “legally functioning” representatives there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys. End the deadly conflict between the federal forces and the forces of the region.

The meeting took place after Abe said the army had been ordered to go to the “final stage” of an attack, as people fled the capital, Tigre, for fear of an immediate attack. To arrest the leaders of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front, which runs the region. Abhi’s government and region each consider it illegal.

No immediate word was received from the three AU ambassadors, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Mozambican President Joachim Sisano and former South African President Kagalema Motlande. AU spokeswoman Eppa Calondo did not say whether the ambassadors could meet with TPLF leaders, something Abijah’s office rejected.

The prime minister praised the AU ambassadors’ “concern for the elderly” and said their government’s failure to enforce the rule of law in Tigris would “foster a culture of impunity with catastrophic costs to the country’s survival.”

Abi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, rejected international “intervention”.

Fighting is said to have been good outside the densely populated city of McKelle, with a population of half a million people, who were warned “no mercy” by the Ethiopian government if they did not separate themselves from the DPLF leaders in a timely manner. Abi said Thursday that the army, with tanks, had been ordered to stay inside and stay inside the house and disarm. His government has promised to protect the public.

With communications and transport links cut off, it is difficult to verify claims about the November 4 fighting between the Ethiopian forces and the DPLP, which once dominated the Ethiopian government but was largely marginalized under the Abyssinian regime.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands of people have been killed. The fight threatens to destabilize Ethiopia, described as Africa’s strategic horn lynchpin, and could destabilize its neighbors.

Food and other supplies have run out in the Tigre region, which has a population of 6 million. The United Nations continues to urge immediate access to neutral and impartial humanitarian aid. The Ethiopian government has said it will open a “humanitarian access route” under the administration of the country’s peace ministry.

Many crises are growing. Some of the tens of thousands of refugees from Eritrea living in camps in northern Ethiopia are on fire as they fight.

Ethiopian forces near the Sudanese border are preventing them from leaving Ethiopia, and the refugee abduction has largely been reduced to a ploy, the Refugee Associated Press was told. The government of Ethiopia has not commented on it.

More than 40,000 refugees have entered remote Sudan, where local communities and humanitarian workers are struggling to provide food, shelter and care. Nearly half of the refugees are children. The prevalence of COVID-19 is only a concern.

UN Mohammed Rafiq Nasri of the Refugee Organization said, “We cannot keep social exclusion in the camp here.” Today we have 1,000 people coming to the camp. Shelter is one of the biggest challenges we face right now. ”

Frightened, and sometimes without the word of loved ones, refugees continue to share horrific accounts of the fight and beg to stop it.

“It simply came to our notice then. The country has no peace. You see one tribe killing another race. It’s very difficult, ”said one, Atsbaha Ktsadik.

Contributed by Faye Abul Qasim in Umm Rakouba, Sudan.