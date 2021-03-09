Home Top News EU and US reaffirm their commitment to tackle climate change

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
The European Union and the United States reaffirmed their pledge to work together to tackle climate change on Tuesday, during a visit to Brussels by the United States’ special climate envoy, John Kerry.

Speaking to the press, Kerry said the world was facing “a great crisis”, but also that the opportunity existed to advance in new products and technologies. “We have no better partners than our partners in Europe, in the European Union,” he said. He was welcomed by Frans Timmermans, EU Vice-President and also Union Commissioner for Climate Action.

According to him, the government of President Joe Biden has shown that the United States “is back” in the fight against climate change, for example, when returning to the Paris Agreement.

Timmermans also said the two sides will work together to make the international climate meeting, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland, a success.

Kerry noted that the United States wants to move forward “from the Paris Agreement”. According to him, Biden will hold a meeting in April with the climate in the center of attention. “This decade must be the decade of action,” said the American, also demanding the participation of civil society and private initiative to deal with the situation. According to Kerry, there are economic analyzes that prove: “It is more costly for our countries not to respond to the problem than to face it”.

