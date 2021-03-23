Home World EU and US sanctions target China, Russia want Security Council summit | UN

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
Russia and China on Tuesday defended the UN Security Council’s permanent members’ summit to discuss “growing political turmoil” in the world. Moscow says both allies believe the United States is acting in a “destructive” way. In addition to the two countries, the main UN executive committee includes the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

