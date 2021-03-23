EU and US sanctions target China, Russia want Security Council summit | UN

Russia and China on Tuesday defended the UN Security Council’s permanent members’ summit to discuss “growing political turmoil” in the world. Moscow says both allies believe the United States is acting in a “destructive” way. In addition to the two countries, the main UN executive committee includes the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

The joint announcement comes a day after the EU approved its first embargo package to punish abuse and human rights abuses under the new global regime: Four political leaders from Xinjiang province, Is involved in the persecution of Uyghur minorities. Minutes after the list was adopted in Brussels, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada announced their own sanctions, similar to those in Europe.

“A summit at a time of rising global political turmoil Permanent members of the Security Council For the sake of world stability, it is necessary to establish a direct dialogue on ways to solve the common problems of mankind, ”reads a statement issued after a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang. Yi.

“Countries must unite against all kinds of unilateral sanctions,” the Chinese minister told reporters. Lavrov had already stated this because of the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States against Russia Poison of the enemy Alexei Navalny Will have a serious impact on bilateral relations – answering questions Average nOn Tuesday, after Brussels “destroyed” them, a Russian official said Moscow was no longer in contact with the European camp, but said “if the camp is ready to eliminate this disorder in relations, it can return to joint work.”

The Joint Statement does not refer to the United States, however Lavrov said he was not satisfied with Moscow or Beijing With US behavior: “We have noted the destructive nature of US motives for undermining the UN-centric international legal framework, relying on Cold War military and political alliances and forming new close alliances in the same vein,” he charged.

Moscow is preparing for a new round of US sanctions against what the White House describes, with integrated sanctions for Uyghur and European and American sanctions targeting Nileni for Russia. Intervention in the 2020 presidential election.

In the United States, Secretary of State Anthony Blingen spoke of a united front Repression in the Xinjiang region He sent a “strong signal to those violating or abusing international human rights” and warned that “new measures will be taken in conjunction with allies who share the same vision.”

In retaliation, Beijing has imposed sanctions on ten European individuals (members of the Council of Political Security and members of the MEP) and four companies for “spreading malicious lies and misinformation” in the interests of China.