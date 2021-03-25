‘EU has proposal on environmental issue in agreement with Mercosur’ – Portuguese ambassador to the country – Economy

In the rotating presidency European union, Portugal Trying to convince the rest of the volume of the importance of the trade agreement Mercosur. The task was tough, facing opposition, led France, Environmental policy Brazil And deforestation management Amazon. But the country’s Portuguese ambassador, Louis Farrow Ramos, Guarantees to be able to continue with the text: “The deal is excellent”, he confirms in an interview Estado / Broadcasting.

Ambassador in charge of the embassy in Brasilia in December three years later Institute Games, Recognizes the sanctions ahead of the agreement, which ended in 2019 after more than 20 years of negotiations. However, he did not believe the agenda was paralyzed. “The Portuguese presidency has made great efforts to advance this process,” he argues.

In these measures, Ramos revealed that the European Union is working on a plan to deal with other issues, along with European dissatisfaction with the environmental issue. According to him, the document is expected to be released soon. Check out the highlights of the interview:

What is Portugal’s position on the agreement with Mercosur?

The Portuguese position is that the agreement is good and closed after almost 20 years of negotiations. It will go a long way in terms of a deal, stability and environment. We believe in the virtues of international trade and that it can bring the EU closer Latin America, Mercosur and Brazil. But, since we have the presidency of the European Union, this must be kept in view of both camps. As a president, we consider this agreement important not only from an economic point of view, but also from a political and strategic point of view – the EU needs it for geopolitical reasons because Atlantic relations are fundamental. When we talk about the Atlantic, we are not just referring North America. Of course, one of the EU’s priorities with the new Biden administration is to restore diversity. But for us, the Atlantic is south. The Atlantic is our basic geopolitical space – which is why we need a deal. We also need initiatives such as connecting submarine cable Strength a Signs (In Portugal). The opening of this cable during the Portuguese presidency was a beautiful coincidence.

Do you agree that the agreement is barred in the face of European opposition to the environment?

I think the word “blocked” is very strong. I do not accept that this has been prevented, at least not because the Portuguese president has made great efforts to advance this process. There are some doubts and requirements to clarify. Some European countries, civil society actors and the European Parliament have raised some questions that need to be clarified. Therefore, we concluded that it would be better to develop a plan that would answer these reasonable doubts, and that is what the Commission is doing: a project to be discussed with European partners and Mercosur. It has to be honest and transparent – for example, with Amazon, we can’t hide protectionism in the agricultural sector. Our approach is to table the problem in a transparent manner, but not to bring up topics related to the problem. We hope that this proposal will advance this project in March. We must acknowledge that all 31 countries (27 from the European Union and 4 from Mercosur) agree on this agenda. It is often said that this is an issue in France or Brazil. I didn’t keep it that way. This is an issue that needs to be looked at globally.

In our conversations about Brazil, we have seen the willingness to implement these plans. Remember the ministerial press conference Foreign Relations, Ernesto Arazo, Spoke openly about the Brazilian willingness to work to advance the issue. The credibility of the EU is also in jeopardy. We need to find a way in which all reasonable concerns to be made with the agreement can be included in the plan.

What is this project?

Now, many meetings have taken place in the EU at various levels, from technology to politics. Let’s see what comes out. We are optimistic. But we have to admit that we are going to enter an easy period.

While you say this is not an issue for countries, some governments, especially the French, have strengthened opposition to the deal. This month, the Austrian viceroy sent a letter to the Portuguese government. How does Portugal view this?

This is not an issue to be heard with one country against another. This is a collaborative approach. But there are common points. For example, we do not want to reopen the contract. No one wants to reopen a closed speech after 20 years of negotiations. Countries position themselves in some way. This is part of a multilateral dialogue. It is legal for a country to know its status. Another thing is the product of multilateral debate. I truly believe we can serve all areas. We are talking about a mutual commitment: the EU and Mercosur must work together to improve sustainability and environmental protection because of this project. Portugal will make this effort to build bridges.

What can Brazil do to speed up the process?

Public reporting of hard data is very important. The other day, we had a meeting with the Amazon Council – a meeting between the Council and the EU ambassadors. One thing that one of the informants mentioned is that deforestation has decreased by 19%. In order to remove the negative image abroad, it is very important to send this data to Brazil and communicate abroad. This is the work that needs to be done in Brazil. I found this option, and the press conference with Arazo shows it.

In the presidential race, Portugal highlights the EU’s interest in becoming a leader on climate change. What does that mean?

The first goal of our presidency is: “Time to act for a recovery, just plain green and digital”. Of course, epidemic sustains everything, and fighting the epidemic is our priority. But green recovery means changing our economy and our way of life. It is a dual transition: ecological and digital. We have the European Environment Agreement European Green Agreement. We hope to implement during our presidency the first climate law that defines a political and legal framework that is unique to all. In this sense, stock United States That is basic. Portugal is lucky to have a US administration in this matter. This year we will be holding several important events during the climate week. We work very closely with the White House, the Special Envoy for Climate, the former Secretary of State John Kerry, A very reliable person – a person I know has also spoken to Brazil, which is very important. There is a nice triangle in this area: the European Union, the United States and Brazil. These three are the best players in the area and we were glad to know that Bolzano Wants to participate in climate week.

Talking a little bit about the epidemic, the EU imposes restrictions on vaccine exports while maintaining global unity. Is there a contradiction?

This question of the EU is not very relevant to the presidency of the Council of Commons. It is managed by European companies. The Portuguese President is trying to coordinate a series of meetings on this issue because fighting the epidemic is our priority and we are experiencing difficulties around the world. There is a delay in the supply of vaccines due to demand and supply. I do not see any contradiction between being willing to help and being supportive externally by guaranteeing what European countries need. In HIM-HER-IT, A resolution is being prepared on how the world should deal with the epidemic. No one is safe until everyone is vaccinated. The vaccine requires global unity. Over time, we will see an adjustment between demand and supply, and things may change. But I have no doubt that the EU supports the outside world because it is in line with the EU’s objective of being an appropriate global player.

How did Portugal help implement the 750 billion package to recover the block and what is the significance of these resources to the country?

This must be put in perspective of the continuity between the various presidential positions. The most important decisions were approved by the German presidency, especially the economic package now in place in many countries. We are in the middle of a process that unfolds in every country that cuts the winning cake into pieces within the global program.