EU, India and AstraZeneca. Vaccine war

India will block the export of AstraZeneca to meet domestic demand. Faced with an increase in Govt-19 cases in the country, the administrator decided to start vaccinating people over the age of 45 from April 1.

The move, which also affects vaccination in Europe, is a further blow to Kovacs, an international effort with WHO support to bring the vaccine to poorer countries.

Vaccination at a slow pace in Europe



The situation is similar in the EU. EU leaders are to hold a virtual meeting today to study ways to get vaccinated in different countries.

According to the BBC, the European Commission will seek support to impose additional restrictions on the exit of vaccines from the European camp.



The conversation comes at a time when the number of Govt-19 cases across Europe continues to rise. Portugal, at this time, is the exception to what is happening in other countries, especially in the north and east.

The vaccination campaign in the EU is slow, especially compared to countries such as the United Kingdom, Israel or the United States.

The Commission alleges that AstraZeneca did not deliver on its promise.



The clash escalated after a dose of 29 million was discovered during an experiment at a pharmaceutical plant in Italy.



At the commission’s request, security forces inspected a factory in Anacni, near Rome, where they found vaccines.Astrogenogenic factory where vaccines were discovered (Reuters)

Many places were immediately confiscated. Two were sent to Belgium. Each block may contain approximately one million volumes.



At the end of Wednesday, AstraZeneca said the findings were imposed on the European Union and the Kovacs Federation.



The pharmacist said they were there because they were not yet subject to quality control.