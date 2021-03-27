EU-UK. How to avoid a high risk vaccine war for both sides

After threats that called for a blockade of European Union (EU) vaccine exports to the UK, both sides spent the week firing their weapons of deterrence. Result: the drastic solutions are, for the moment, removed. On Wednesday evening, a joint statement by the European Commission and the UK government ensured the continuation of the dialogue: “We discussed what we can do to ensure that UK-EU relations remain mutually beneficial. the questions. covid19. “It was after the EU announced that it would propose more stringent export controls, to be assessed on the basis of the vaccination rate of the destination country and the sales of vaccines and equipment from that country to the EU.

“In a public health emergency, it is obvious that any decision about the sustainability of vaccine supply becomes news, but even if vaccines are not just another commodity, the EU must avoid the temptation to impose restrictive measures such as a ban on vaccines. exports, ”David Henig, director of the UK branch of the Center for Economic Policy in Europe, told Expresso. “The EU must continue to be seen as a trustworthy trading partner.”