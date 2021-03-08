EU, US reach agreement on agricultural quotas after two years of talks

In a statement, the EU executive notes that the agreement reached is “the culmination of two years of negotiations within the framework of the WTO to divide these EU quotas, with part of the volume remaining with the EU -27, and part going to UK, based on recent trade flows “.

“The agreement covers dozens of quotas and billions of euros in trade, in particular for beef, poultry, rice, dairy products, fruit and vegetables and wines”, lists the European Commission.

The institution stresses that “the EU is conducting similar negotiations on the allocation of tariff quotas with 21 other partners having access rights to these quotas”, adding that Brussels has already concluded negotiations with Argentina, the Australia, Norway, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia and others. .

It will now be up to the European Commission to adopt an EU-US agreement, which will then be forwarded to the Council (where Member States are represented) and to the European Parliament for ratification.

The Brussels objective is for such an agreement “to enter into force as quickly as possible”.

Quoted in the note, EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciejowski welcomes this agreement, which has been concluded with the EU’s “main trading partner”, the United States.

“This agreement – concluded within the framework of the WTO – preserves the original volumes but shares them between the EU and the United Kingdom, giving certainty and stability to agricultural trade and to our markets”, observes the official.

Janusz Wojciejowski says he is “particularly happy that this agreement marks the importance of the trade and economic relationship” between Washington and Brussels.

“This sends a good signal of our commitment to work together, both bilaterally and within the framework of the WTO,” he concludes.

The UK left the EU on January 31, 2020.