Europe is revisiting the “alarming spread” of the coronavirus, a World Health Organization director in the region warned Thursday.

“There is a very serious situation unfolding before us.” Warning to Hans Kluge, European Regional Director of the United Nations Public Health Group.

“The weekly case is now Exceeded reported When the epidemic first peaked in Europe in March,” he said in last week’s tally that it had “passed 300,000 patients” and had doubled in seven countries over the past two weeks.

“These numbers reflect a more comprehensive test, but they show amazing transmission rates across the region,” he said.

This rise is a special blow, Cluj said, as the continent previously appeared to contain an epidemic as a “strict containment measure”.

“Our efforts and sacrifices have paid off,” he said in June, foretelling an “all-time low” of infection.

“But the September case number should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” he said.

Cluj pointed out the “fatigue” with quarantine last week, as France cut the quarantine time required for people exposed to potential COVID-19 cases from 14 to 7 days.

Cluj argued that 14 days is a “conservative estimate of the duration of infection,” and that even a “small reduction” could have a significant impact on the spread of the virus.

“The concept of isolation must be protected, constantly adjusted, clarified, and communicated well without ambiguity,” he argued.

“It’s in our hands where the pandemic comes from. We’ve been fighting back before, and we can do it again,” he said.