Home World Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time – markets in a minute

Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time – markets in a minute

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time - markets in a minute

The S&P 500 crossed 4,000 points for the first time

U.S. stock markets opened up, and the technology sector revived trading. The S&P 500 is at an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 0.33% at 33,089.49 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 improved 0.71% to 4,001.04 points, the highest of all time.

For its part, the technical Nasdaq joint values ​​ranged from 1.40% to 13,432.94 points.

Chip maker-led technology is encouraged by the positive revenue outlook provided by Micron Technology, which estimates third-quarter earnings to exceed Wall Street expectations, as demand for memory chips for 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software has increased.

The easing of public debt interest rates in the United States is helping to raise it. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds in the United States have risen in recent weeks to a high of 1.77% 14 months ago, putting pressure on companies quoted in the technology sector – as the environment reduces high appetite and growth stocks in favor of companies that are likely to perform better with the economic recovery.

Tesla – an automobile manufacturer seen almost as a technology that has been listed on the NASDAQ and listed on the S&P 500 since last December – continues to stand on the positive side. Elon Musk-led stock is up 2.20% at $ 682.65.

Controlling higher profits on the other side of the Atlantic saw the number of new applications for unemployment benefits rise unexpectedly in the week ending March 27th. There were more than 719,000 requests for this government assistance, up from 658,000 a week ago. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected 680,000 new orders last week.

READ  Singer Naman Dhillon Operating with Leading Musicians from Punjabi Songs industry

You May Also Like

Facebook deletes video with Donald Trump. The reason for all this is the voice of the former president - the news

Facebook deletes video with Donald Trump. The reason for all this is the voice of the former president – the news

Biden administration considers Israel occupying West Bank - News

Biden administration considers Israel occupying West Bank – News

Constitutionalists in Chorus criticize Marcelo for social support (and the government uses it) | President

Constitutionalists in Chorus criticize Marcelo for social support (and the government uses it) | President

The family of the accused policeman in connection with Floyd's death did not appear in court

The family of the accused policeman in connection with Floyd’s death did not appear in court

Putin tells Merkel and Macron that Russia is ready to restore ties with the EU

Putin tells Merkel and Macron that Russia is ready to restore ties with the EU

CC wants the incident that blocked the Suez Canal not to happen again - News

CC wants the incident that blocked the Suez Canal not to happen again – News

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *