Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time – markets in a minute

The S&P 500 crossed 4,000 points for the first time

U.S. stock markets opened up, and the technology sector revived trading. The S&P 500 is at an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 0.33% at 33,089.49 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 improved 0.71% to 4,001.04 points, the highest of all time.

For its part, the technical Nasdaq joint values ​​ranged from 1.40% to 13,432.94 points.

Chip maker-led technology is encouraged by the positive revenue outlook provided by Micron Technology, which estimates third-quarter earnings to exceed Wall Street expectations, as demand for memory chips for 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software has increased.

The easing of public debt interest rates in the United States is helping to raise it. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds in the United States have risen in recent weeks to a high of 1.77% 14 months ago, putting pressure on companies quoted in the technology sector – as the environment reduces high appetite and growth stocks in favor of companies that are likely to perform better with the economic recovery.

Tesla – an automobile manufacturer seen almost as a technology that has been listed on the NASDAQ and listed on the S&P 500 since last December – continues to stand on the positive side. Elon Musk-led stock is up 2.20% at $ 682.65.

Controlling higher profits on the other side of the Atlantic saw the number of new applications for unemployment benefits rise unexpectedly in the week ending March 27th. There were more than 719,000 requests for this government assistance, up from 658,000 a week ago. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected 680,000 new orders last week.