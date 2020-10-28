Home science Europe will help NASA build a gateway space station orbiting the moon

Europe will help NASA build a gateway space station orbiting the moon

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
Europe will help NASA build a gateway space station orbiting the moon

NASA’s lunar space station has gained a new famous partner.

The European Space Agency (ESA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday (October 27) formalizing cooperation with the Gateway, an outpost planned by NASA in lunar orbit. Artemis program Crude of the Moon expedition.

READ  "Billionths of a Billion of Space History"-Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Violent Climate Change (Weekend Special)

You May Also Like

A meteorite crashed into Michigan contains'clean' organic compounds

A meteorite crashed into Michigan contains’clean’ organic compounds

NASA changes target for launch of next SpaceX Crew Dragon on space station on November 14th

NASA changes target for launch of next SpaceX Crew Dragon on space station on November 14th

The NASA spacecraft will store samples of the asteroid on Tuesday to prevent it from leaking into space.

The NASA spacecraft will store samples of the asteroid on Tuesday to prevent it from leaking into space.

October's sky brings harvest month and rare Halloween blue moon

NASA’interesting crescent’ discovery: start time, how to listen

SpaceX Starship, passed static fire test with 3 Raptor engines and finally won Nose Cone!

SpaceX Starship, passed static fire test with 3 Raptor engines and finally won Nose Cone!

The Arctic has not been so warm for 3 million years | Earth

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *