European blockade is a warning to the US

What’s Happening: Paris imposed an overnight curfew. In London, it is forbidden for people from other families to meet indoors. This move is an attempt to stop the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases across the continent as hospital capacity becomes a problem again.

Stocks in London, Paris, Milan and Frankfurt surged on Thursday and then rebounded on Friday. The market isn’t plunging like March, but the rapid climate change is still a cautious story.

European economists at Bank of America briefly made a note to their clients on Friday, saying, “Yes, that’s bad.”

“If localization and surgical restrictions continue to increase, it could be a bigger hindrance,” they said. “Already large preventive savings can be further increased due to virus-related uncertainties, and voluntary social distancing can easily amplify the economic impact of viral recurrence.”