Home sport European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia – handball

European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia – handball

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia - handball

16 February 2021 – 22:20

Tatron Prisov achieves his first win of the tournament

The game made a number of mistakes and was penalized with a defeat (21-24) on the tour of Slovakia, which allowed Tatron Prizo to win his first Group B match of the European League in the 8th round.

After dominating the first half, with 5 goals (9-4) ahead and reaching the break in front (13-12), the Lions had no solution to counter the opponents’ gradual progress.

Several technical and finishing defects contributed to the final, but finished 4th in the Sporting Series, without qualification, without threats, as the Romanians from Dynamo Bucharest lost to Christianstat to the Swedes (28-29).

Personal highlights in green and white for Point Valdes (6 goals), Diego Rocha (4), Jens Schongart (4) and Targo Jukik (4).

Cuban Powell Caballero and Nuno Santos, former couple Azores’ SP. Horta shone for Slovakia with 6 and 4 goals, respectively.

Fuchs attracted Germans from Berlin and French from Nimes (34-34).

In the European League Group B, he leads Fuchs Berlin and Kristianstad (10 points), followed by Nimes (9), Sport (6), Dinamo Bucharest (3) and Prizov (2).

Written by Alexandre Reyes

2

Have your say

READ  Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez - Benfica

You May Also Like

The Ball - Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball – Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball - Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball – Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball - «We control the game, not the referees' decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

The Ball – «We control the game, not the referees’ decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

Servi? I thought I had more game time

Servi? I thought I had more game time

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *