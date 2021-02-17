European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia – handball

The game made a number of mistakes and was penalized with a defeat (21-24) on the tour of Slovakia, which allowed Tatron Prizo to win his first Group B match of the European League in the 8th round.

After dominating the first half, with 5 goals (9-4) ahead and reaching the break in front (13-12), the Lions had no solution to counter the opponents’ gradual progress.

Several technical and finishing defects contributed to the final, but finished 4th in the Sporting Series, without qualification, without threats, as the Romanians from Dynamo Bucharest lost to Christianstat to the Swedes (28-29).

Personal highlights in green and white for Point Valdes (6 goals), Diego Rocha (4), Jens Schongart (4) and Targo Jukik (4).

Cuban Powell Caballero and Nuno Santos, former couple Azores’ SP. Horta shone for Slovakia with 6 and 4 goals, respectively.

Fuchs attracted Germans from Berlin and French from Nimes (34-34).

In the European League Group B, he leads Fuchs Berlin and Kristianstad (10 points), followed by Nimes (9), Sport (6), Dinamo Bucharest (3) and Prizov (2).