European stocks respond to Fed, BOJ, BOE meetings

European stocks fell on Thursday morning as investors around the world reacted to the recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Pan-european Stoxx 600 It fell 0.8% in initial trading and the bank fell 1.8%, pushing all sectors and major stock markets in the red.

European markets are: Their response in Asia and USA It went down as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s promise to keep interest rates low over the next few years.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee pointed out that US accommodation rates could be sustained. Fixed at zero bound by 2023 The central bank is trying to spark inflation. In a statement, the Commission said in a statement, “As inflation continues to fall below its long-term target, the Commission will aim to achieve inflation above 2% over time so that inflation averages 2% over time.”

In general, the outlook for low interest rates over the long term promotes stock buying. But not on Wednesday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished low and the Dow finished well at the highs.