European Union accused of “neocolonialism and theft” in tuna fishing

The European Union is accused of “hypocrisy and neocolonialism” for proposing insufficient measures and “stealing” much of the yellowfin in the Indian Ocean, harming small states like the Maldives where part of the population depends on fishing, reveals the Guardian.

A former government fisheries official in the Seychelles archipelago accused the EU of “hypocrisy and neocolonialism”, while on the Maldives side, the EU’s proposals to rebuild yellowfin stocks were called of “woefully inadequate”.

The protests come as a “crucial” emergency meeting, scheduled for next week, is being prepared at the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), the regulatory body responsible for the management of fish stocks. tuna. Of the 33 parties involved, the EU and the Maldives have submitted proposals to the IOTC to reduce massive fishing and protect certain tuna populations, as reported by the British press.

However, it is the much poorer Maldives that offers the most drastic reductions, “including measures to use the instrument to limit fish aggregators and large-scale fisheries, a position widely criticized by the European Union “, indicates the British daily.

The yellowfin tuna is known in the Indian islands as the “ahi tuna” and suffers from excess demand, so that year after year this species suffers deep reductions, as the Guardian explains.

Environmentalists criticize the “exaggerated demand” of EU countries, mainly Spain and France, based on a “distant water fleet” with 43 vessels fishing in the seas thousands of kilometers from their homes. In 2019, only the two states caught 70,000 tonnes of yellowfin, a higher figure than states sighting the Indian Ocean like Iran (58,000 tonnes), Sri Lanka and the Maldives (44,000 tonnes each), according to the international press.