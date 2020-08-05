Eva Longoria, 45, stuns in one-piece swimsuit: ‘You’re so cute’

Eva Longoria has finished it yet again.

The 45-12 months-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to strut her stuff in a new swimsuit pic.

In the sultry photo, Longoria leans against a wall with 1 arm lifted over her head as she grabs her hair, which is pulled up into a neat bun.

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLEXES HER Muscles IN Training Gear: ”FEELING FIT’

The star donned a black, a person-piece fit with a deep-V that stretched to the middle of her torso. The collar of the fit was dotted with eyelets.

The photograph was simply captioned with three black heart emojis.

In the opinions, Longoria’s enthusiasts gushed over the actress’ seem.

“Eva you are so sweet,” stated one particular, incorporating numerous flame emojis.

“Just killing it, hermama!” wrote a different, using the Spanish word for “sister.”

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD Although HANGING OUT BY THE POOL: ‘SATURDAY CHILLIN’

A 3rd wrote: “Stunning!!!!”

The swimsuit pics have been stacking up on Longoria’s Instagram in the latest months, each one particular leaving enthusiasts shocked by her suit determine.

Most not too long ago, the “Flipped” star shared a pic of herself in an olive eco-friendly two-piece bikini while soothing outside.

The star had to just take shelter, nonetheless, as it was clearly raining in the image.

“Green with envy,” read through the caption, which incorporated a environmentally friendly leaf emoji.

“U search wonderful!!” wrote Victoria Beckham in the reviews. “Kisses!!”

“Guapa,” explained Salma Hayek, which translates to “attractive.”

Simply click Below TO GET THE FOX News Application

Melanie Griffith included: “Glimpse at you!!!”

“Hubba hubba,” claimed singer Anastacia, introducing a flame emoji for outcome.