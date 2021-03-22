Evaluating resources

Water is life, today its World Day is celebrated with global scarcity, it is a scarce resource, like life, which is not a good that we naturally have and are in control of. With the arrival of spring, in this second year of being wounded by the Govt-19 epidemic, the last two days (21 and 22) have highlighted the importance of two important resources for the future of all of us: water and wood, or forest – although it is appropriate to separate the tree from the forest, the whole (forest) is not always visible. , But only a part (tree).

In a country where drought progresses every year, especially south of the Ducas River, and forestry policy remains a political promise (which has been remembered for many years, usually only after a summer fire), it is important to react aggressively and act swiftly to avoid the destructive situations that may occur this decade. , Which is crucial for the recovery of the economy and the restructuring of the country, certainly by different precedents in terms of sustainability.

This last weekend came spring, and marked World Poetry Day (21) – similar to cultural wealth, we need to know how to promote and respect, which is similar to the dream of commanding life and the salt of the earth (as Father Antonio wrote) Vieira) The light will guide our actions whenever we can openly and acceptably. It is a time of sunshine, light and hope, but in these challenging moments, better realism and increased responsibility, as well as a practical view of the risks are essential. When we do not value and care about resources like water, forest, poetry, people, everything can be in danger from one moment to the next.

