Evanson entered the game with the Nationals in the 88th minute, with the ball hitting FC Porto’s balance on the first touch at a crucial moment in the game, as FC Porto were close to eliminating the Portuguese trophy.

Striker Evanson’s enough to touch the ball to leave his signature in Tuesday’s match against the Nationals in the Portuguese Cup. FC Porto lost 2-1 when Brazil were launched in ’88. In the first move, he equalized the game, which was eventually decided by goals from Sergio Oliveira and Torrey in extra time.

“Being in‘ existence ’means believing whenever we enter. [Sérgio Conceição] He told me to score a goal, went there and did it. It was timely and I was able to help the team, “said the striker.

According to Evanson, the win kept the team very motivated for the next game, when they face FC Porto Benfica on Friday.

“With every game we win, the motivation for the next game increases. After this great ending, we will try to maintain humility and build a good game against Benfica,” concluded the striker, who has scored three goals in ten games for FC Porto.