Home sport Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto’s “Salvador” goal

Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto’s “Salvador” goal

Jan 13, 2021 0 Comments
Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto's "Salvador" goal

Article

Titles

Evanson entered the game with the Nationals in the 88th minute, with the ball hitting FC Porto’s balance on the first touch at a crucial moment in the game, as FC Porto were close to eliminating the Portuguese trophy.

Striker Evanson’s enough to touch the ball to leave his signature in Tuesday’s match against the Nationals in the Portuguese Cup. FC Porto lost 2-1 when Brazil were launched in ’88. In the first move, he equalized the game, which was eventually decided by goals from Sergio Oliveira and Torrey in extra time.

“Being in‘ existence ’means believing whenever we enter. [Sérgio Conceição] He told me to score a goal, went there and did it. It was timely and I was able to help the team, “said the striker.

According to Evanson, the win kept the team very motivated for the next game, when they face FC Porto Benfica on Friday.

“With every game we win, the motivation for the next game increases. After this great ending, we will try to maintain humility and build a good game against Benfica,” concluded the striker, who has scored three goals in ten games for FC Porto.

READ  Darrell Inexperienced Pushing Washington For 'Red Tails' Nickname, '1st & Only Choice'

You May Also Like

The Ball - Messi 'Playmaker' of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

The Ball – Messi ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

The Ball - Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

The Ball – Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez - Benfica

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez – Benfica

The Ball - Getafe players throw UBER into the snow to go to the game (video) (Spain)

The Ball – Getafe players throw UBER into the snow to go to the game (video) (Spain)

The Ball - Jono Vieira, six-time national champion at the age of 44

The Ball – Jono Vieira, six-time national champion at the age of 44

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *