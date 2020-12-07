Home entertainment ‘Eve’ & ‘Media’ star Natalie DeSelle-Reid turns 53 from colon cancer

Dec 07, 2020 0 Comments
Natalie DeSelle-Reid – A famous actor who starred in “Eve”, a ‘Media’ movie and ‘P * A * P * S’ – died after a battle with cancer … he was kept alone.

The veteran comedian passed away Monday morning. A family member tells TMZ he died of colon cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year. We are told that she was in hospitable care during her final days and was surrounded by family when she left.

An official statement said, “We share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning with very heavy hearts. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.”

Actress Holly Robinson Beat Shared the news and writes … “Completely devastated by this news … Actress Natalie DeSelle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom managed her. She will miss so much .. Sending prayers to her children and husband. “She added,” 💔🙏🏽😢Rest in Peace, Sweet Girl “

Natalie is very famous for her side role Halle Berry He played Mickey’s hilarious character in the 1997 comedy film “P * P * P” S. He starred in the sitcom “Eve” for three years, as did Johnny Egins – as well Tyler Perry“Media’s Big Happy Family” as Tommy.

His acting was beyond credits – NDR also starred in a major role in the TV shows “For Your Love” and “Built to Lost”.

His other big screen credits include “How a Player,” “Set It Off,” “Divas,” “Case” and most notably … the movie “Cinderella” made for television. Brandy … in which Natalie plays the evil step-sister Minerva.

Natalie leaves her husband, Leonard, And 3 children. She is 53 years old.

To tear

