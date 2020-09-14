President Victen has announced a comprehensive plan to host the fall football season on Sunday, but a final decision has yet to come.

One person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that the entire Council of Presidents and Prime Ministers had heard comments from all subcommittees of the Competition’s Return to Competition Task Force for two and a half hours. The man said on condition of anonymity because Victen did not return to the tournament plan.

The man said the meeting broke up without the vote of the president and the prime minister and without a set plan to reconvene.

Nevertheless, if they act fast, Victen football could start on the weekend of October 17th.

The medical part of the presentation focused on what has changed since postponing the entire fall sports season on August 11 due to COVID-19 issues and how you can safely play football. The emergence of a daily rapid response COVID-19 test that was not available when college leaders decided to unplug this season is enormous.

If the Victen could start at the end of October, the 8-match season and conference championship matches in mid-December are still possible. This schedule can set the Big Ten team as part of the College Football Playoff.

—-

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/.

___

More AP College Football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25