Home sport Even after the president meets, Big Ten football is still in Limbo.

Even after the president meets, Big Ten football is still in Limbo.

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments
Even after the president meets, Big Ten football is still in Limbo.

President Victen has announced a comprehensive plan to host the fall football season on Sunday, but a final decision has yet to come.

One person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that the entire Council of Presidents and Prime Ministers had heard comments from all subcommittees of the Competition’s Return to Competition Task Force for two and a half hours. The man said on condition of anonymity because Victen did not return to the tournament plan.

The man said the meeting broke up without the vote of the president and the prime minister and without a set plan to reconvene.

Nevertheless, if they act fast, Victen football could start on the weekend of October 17th.

The medical part of the presentation focused on what has changed since postponing the entire fall sports season on August 11 due to COVID-19 issues and how you can safely play football. The emergence of a daily rapid response COVID-19 test that was not available when college leaders decided to unplug this season is enormous.

If the Victen could start at the end of October, the 8-match season and conference championship matches in mid-December are still possible. This schedule can set the Big Ten team as part of the College Football Playoff.

—-

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/.

___

More AP College Football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

READ  Cam Newton will have to have an excess-exclusive time to make his full $7.5 million

You May Also Like

Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev with 5 sets at the US Open for their first Grand Slam title.

Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev with 5 sets at the US Open for their first Grand Slam title.

Packers vs. Vikings Score: Live Updates, Game Statistics, Week 1 NFC North Matchup Highlights

Packers vs. Vikings Score: Live Updates, Game Statistics, Week 1 NFC North Matchup Highlights

These are Super Bowl LV favorites.

These are Super Bowl LV favorites.

'The goal was to get more points,' admits Peter Sagan is chasing the Tour de France green jersey.

‘The goal was to get more points,’ admits Peter Sagan is chasing the Tour de France green jersey.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Scores: Live Game Updates, College Football Scores, NCAA Highlights, Full Coverage

Notre Dame vs. Duke Scores: Live Game Updates, College Football Scores, NCAA Highlights, Full Coverage

Jets Delivers Mekhi Becton Alert to Bills

Jets Delivers Mekhi Becton Alert to Bills

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *