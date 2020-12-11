Home entertainment ‘Evermore,’ Taylor Swift’s second surprise album of 2020 wins critical acclaim

Dec 11, 2020 0 Comments
While the rest were playing virtual quizzes on the zoom, the pop star rediscovered his sound and recorded two amazing albums – the second of which was released on Friday just hours after “Evermore” was announced.

Its July’s mega-hit, “Folklore,” Swift received her accolades for her return to vibrant melodies and indie-inspired soundtracks, but injected a unique winter aesthetic and embarked on some unexpected song journeys.

The 15-song effort was hailed by many critics and fans alike in its release, as Swift explored the seamless continuation of the removed-back style in “Folk Tales”.

But others wondered if the album lived up to its predecessor, which Swift described as “sister album” for its new offering this week.

“It’s a bubble we don’t want,” Variety The months of isolation ended with Swift’s long creative explosion. The release described the singer’s 2020 as “the embarrassment of ending-stunning albums cut from a locked museum.”
“Not everything works here, but folk tales and Evermore make a definite case for Swift’s ability to change form and travel between genres of his songs,” The Guardian commented. Four star review. “When locking up goes to more achievements, it’s more enjoyable.”
Swift once again expresses her interest in four-minute song autobiographies, this time paying homage to her late grandmother in “Marjorie” and paying tribute to a disappointed wife who “endured it” – a five-star review in the British press N.M.E..

But the singer returned to two familiar areas that often revolved around her previous album, tapping into her folk music roots in “Cow Boy Like Me” and later in “Gold Rush” and “Long Story Short”. The shiny pop he’s won over the last decade.

READ  Tristram Shapiro apologizes to Lucas Cage for classicist comments

“If ‘Folklore’ is an intentional, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is an independent younger sibling,” N.M.E. “The new album rewards the stylistic leap of hope represented by ‘folklore’ and pushes the boundaries of those sonic palettes even further.”

The fans seemed equally satisfied. Superfan Alex Goldsmith wrote on Twitter that “Evermore” is a ‘folk tale’ in screaming color, referring to a song in Swift’s previous song “Out of the Woods”.

Another popular Swift fan page wrote: “This is one of the most magical and beautiful journeys I have ever had on an album.”

After the band merged “folk tales” earlier this year, Swift again collaborated with Bon Ivor and songwriters Aaron Tessner and Jack Antonoff.

“William Bowery” – There were a few songwriting credits to a mysterious contributor Swift, who was revealed last month, is, in fact, her boyfriend Joe Alvin.

The slow, reflective sound that Swift opened in 2020 should now be seen as his ballpark tana. “I don’t know what’s coming next,” he wrote on his social media channels Friday.

“I don’t know anything about a lot of things these days, so I’m sticking to one thing that keeps me connected with all of you. That thing will always be, always will be music. Let it continue,” Swift added.

