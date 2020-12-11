‘Evermore,’ Taylor Swift’s second surprise album of 2020 wins critical acclaim

While the rest were playing virtual quizzes on the zoom, the pop star rediscovered his sound and recorded two amazing albums – the second of which was released on Friday just hours after “Evermore” was announced.

Its July’s mega-hit, “Folklore,” Swift received her accolades for her return to vibrant melodies and indie-inspired soundtracks, but injected a unique winter aesthetic and embarked on some unexpected song journeys.

The 15-song effort was hailed by many critics and fans alike in its release, as Swift explored the seamless continuation of the removed-back style in “Folk Tales”.

But others wondered if the album lived up to its predecessor, which Swift described as “sister album” for its new offering this week.