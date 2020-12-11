‘Evermore,’ Taylor Swift’s second surprise album of 2020 wins critical acclaim

While the rest were playing virtual quizzes on the zoom, the pop star rediscovered his sound and recorded two amazing albums – the second of which was released on Friday just hours after “Evermore” was announced.
The 15-song effort was hailed by many critics and fans alike in its release, as Swift explored the seamless continuation of the removed-back style in “Folk Tales”.
But others wondered if the album lived up to its predecessor, which Swift described as “sister album” for its new offering this week.
But the singer returned to two familiar areas that often revolved around her previous album, tapping into her folk music roots in “Cow Boy Like Me” and later in “Gold Rush” and “Long Story Short”. The shiny pop he’s won over the last decade.
“If ‘Folklore’ is an intentional, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is an independent younger sibling,” N.M.E. “The new album rewards the stylistic leap of hope represented by ‘folklore’ and pushes the boundaries of those sonic palettes even further.”
The fans seemed equally satisfied. Superfan Alex Goldsmith wrote on Twitter that “Evermore” is a ‘folk tale’ in screaming color, referring to a song in Swift’s previous song “Out of the Woods”.
Another popular Swift fan page wrote: “This is one of the most magical and beautiful journeys I have ever had on an album.”
After the band merged “folk tales” earlier this year, Swift again collaborated with Bon Ivor and songwriters Aaron Tessner and Jack Antonoff.
The slow, reflective sound that Swift opened in 2020 should now be seen as his ballpark tana. “I don’t know what’s coming next,” he wrote on his social media channels Friday.
“I don’t know anything about a lot of things these days, so I’m sticking to one thing that keeps me connected with all of you. That thing will always be, always will be music. Let it continue,” Swift added.