Every 2020 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Look

When it comes to red carpet fashion, People’s Choice Awards The mantra is less “take one thing before you go out the door” and “everything else except the kitchen sink.” Worn by celebrities of the past Canes, shoulder straps, necklines and top hats with glitter and feathers Integrated. You name it, it crossed this carpet. This “whole nine yards” mentality has nurtured some Truly outrageous celebrity fashion momentsBut 2020 may be different.

In a year with few red carpets, security precautions have changed things in a way that is understandable. But e! With the red carpet of the 2020 PCAs they have assured the audience that they have done more to keep the things that leave us safe, masked and socially distant. Here’s a look at what the stars did at the fashion event.