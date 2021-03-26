Exciting New Developments in the World of Online Gambling

The online gambling sector is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. With an estimated worth of $227 billion in 2020, it’s gone from strength to strength and shows no sign of slowing down. So, what’s next for the world of online gambling?

Whether you’re a casual gambler or a semi-professional, there are lots of exciting new developments in the industry. From the launch of plentiful new casinos – the best of which are listed in the informative Casinotop5 site – to the dawn of livestreamed table games, read on to discover some of the biggest trends that are shaking up the online gambling sector.

The Rise of Mobile Gambling

Mobile gambling is one of the biggest developments the industry has seen in recent years. While online casinos mean that people can gamble from the comfort of their home, mobile gambling means that people can gamble from anywhere. On their commutes, in queues or at cafés – the list is endless!

According to data from Statista, it’s thought that over 50% of gambling revenue will come from mobile gaming by 2023. Although the mobile gambling sector was slow to get started (mainly due to different screen sizes that made optimisation difficult), it has since clearly taken the industry by storm.

Livestreaming Technology

Another key trend in the online gambling world is the rise of livestreaming technology. If you’ve ever felt limited by 2D poker tables and unrealistic simulations, you’re not alone – and to meet demand, more and more casinos are starting to upgrade their virtual offerings by livestreaming real-life table games.

By logging into your chosen livestream, you can join in with genuine casino games without having to be on the premises. Play against real opponents, chat to the dealer, and soak up the atmosphere – all from you own sofa at home.

Themed Online Slots

What’s your favourite TV show? Whatever the answer, there’s almost bound to be an online slots game that’s based on it. From James Bond to Game of Thrones, themed slots are some of the most popular games on the internet, with features such as authentic graphics, characters, and music.

Because slots are so quick to play, they’re a perfect form of on-the-go entertainment. As the popularity of mobile gambling has increased, so too has the popularity of online slots. Whether you enjoy online video slots with all the bells and whistles or prefer a more traditional experience, it’s likely there are more slot game developments on the horizon.

Gambling is More Democratic

Online gambling is democratising the world of casinos. Land-based casinos can be very exclusive – whether it’s the entry fee, dress code, cost of travel, or the pressure of playing against experts. In the past, this exclusivity has meant that gambling was traditionally dominated by the upper classes – and today, there’s another trend, too. Female gamblers are far less likely to visit a land-based casino, but online gambling is giving them the freedom to embrace the hobby.

The number of female gamblers in the United Kingdom is increasing every year. This is partly a testament to the number of different virtual offerings, many of which are aimed at varying demographics.

While real casinos can seem off-putting to people who haven’t historically been their target audience, online casinos can welcome players from all walks of life. This means it’s easier than ever to enjoy the thrill of a flutter – regardless of whether you’ve stepped foot in a swanky gambling establishment.