Exitoína · Manu Gavassi stars in a boring new version of “O Gambito da Rainha”; look

“Maldives” star, actress in Netflix sketch released on Monday (15)

While “Maldives”, a new series of Manu Gavassi, does not reach Netflix, the streaming platform used the actress to create a new version of “O Gambito da Rainha”, at the request of a client. AT sketch, called “The customer always has a reason”, Manu assume the role of Beth harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), but with a much more peaceful life than that shown in the series.

“The show would be a lot better if it didn’t deal with Beth’s addiction. She could see the board and perform perfectly without them.”asks the unhappy customer. Then he asks if Larissa Manoela can play in the new version but Manu Gavassi claims she is the only actress available and leaves to complete the task, showing a perfect life of Beth, without the conflicts that made the series so successful. It’s boring. Check:

+ Read also: Netflix publishes details of “Maldives”, new series with Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine

Manu Gavassi is one of the stars of the “Maldives”. Set to premiere in 2021, Netflix’s new Brazilian series is described as a drama set in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. She tells the story of Liz (Bruna Marquezine), a daughter of Goiás who moved to the capital of Rio in search of her mother, who died in a mysterious fire.

In addition to Gavassi e Marquezine, “Maldives” features Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Guilherme Winter, Danilo Mesquita, Samuel Melo, Romani, Vanessa Gerbelli, Ângela Vieira, Alejandro Claveaux, Filipe Ribeiro e Fernanda Thurann.

