Home Top News Exitoína · Manu Gavassi stars in a boring new version of “O Gambito da Rainha”; look

Exitoína · Manu Gavassi stars in a boring new version of “O Gambito da Rainha”; look

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
Manu Gavassi em "remake" de "O Gambito da Rainha"

“Maldives” star, actress in Netflix sketch released on Monday (15)

While “Maldives”, a new series of Manu Gavassi, does not reach Netflix, the streaming platform used the actress to create a new version of “O Gambito da Rainha”, at the request of a client. AT sketch, called “The customer always has a reason”, Manu assume the role of Beth harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), but with a much more peaceful life than that shown in the series.

“The show would be a lot better if it didn’t deal with Beth’s addiction. She could see the board and perform perfectly without them.”asks the unhappy customer. Then he asks if Larissa Manoela can play in the new version but Manu Gavassi claims she is the only actress available and leaves to complete the task, showing a perfect life of Beth, without the conflicts that made the series so successful. It’s boring. Check:

+ Read also: Netflix publishes details of “Maldives”, new series with Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine

Manu Gavassi is one of the stars of the “Maldives”. Set to premiere in 2021, Netflix’s new Brazilian series is described as a drama set in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. She tells the story of Liz (Bruna Marquezine), a daughter of Goiás who moved to the capital of Rio in search of her mother, who died in a mysterious fire.

In addition to Gavassi e Marquezine, “Maldives” features Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Guilherme Winter, Danilo Mesquita, Samuel Melo, Romani, Vanessa Gerbelli, Ângela Vieira, Alejandro Claveaux, Filipe Ribeiro e Fernanda Thurann.

READ  Beautiful Awesome Mode Offered Tech Building Rogulite Newers Now Available on Xbox Game Boss

Exitoína is now in Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the news? To access https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and don’t miss anything else!

You May Also Like

DHC-6 plane ends up upside down in water during crash landing

DHC-6 plane ends up upside down in water during crash landing

Soares and Stefani win mixed doubles debut in Australia

Soares and Stefani win mixed doubles debut in Australia

UK studies 'vaccine passport' to enter pubs and supermarkets | Economy

UK studies ‘vaccine passport’ to enter pubs and supermarkets | Economy

olivia-gadecki

Kenin stayed in Australia to lose to … unranked 18-year-old

Gilberto of BBB21 passes the doctoral selection of the American university | Outside the house

Gilberto of BBB21 passes the doctoral selection of the American university | Outside the house

UNITED STATES. Cousins ​​find and 'hunt' 5-meter python on property

UNITED STATES. Cousins ​​find and ‘hunt’ 5-meter python on property

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *