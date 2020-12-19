Experience an easy and comfortable living with parc central residences

Home is where we always feel comfort and is probably everything for human being. So if we don’t live a healthy and peaceful life, there is no meaning to live anywhere. This is the parc central residences providing with some exclusive new executive condominium. The one came to existence and is now in to sale in January 2021. The condominium is bringing down some of the best and exclusive offers with best of prices and appreciations. This is where you can choose a proper place to live with capital gains and property appreciations. Probably this will be the right choice to buy and take your living to great heights.

The parc central residence EC with a properly designed parc central residences floor plan is located in the tampines town and this is being prized one of the biggest regional centre as well as a proper and mature residential estate. The following bears complete range of amenities in its neighborhood. The project is decent with earning the first executive condomium launch in the eastern region of Singapore since the year 2012. Its designed concept is based on the design of New York central park inspired sanctuary. This bears a proper football field sized landscape featuring around 80 m lake pool, a properly set and elevated gym and the NYC steakhouse style gourmet dining.

Extensive designs

The complete parc central residences EC is set to built on comprising around 11 – 16 storey high blocks. These are going to be around 700 units ranging from 3 to 5 bedroom apartments. Apart from the above, it also comprises of basement car parks, set in expansive as well as beautiful and attractive mind boggling landscaped grounds. Looking forward to the parc central residences location, there is no compromise to the designs and space. Quite comfortable stay is expected when sale will start.

Looking forward to the parc central residences floor plan, the buildings are completely family based and designed in friendly manner. This bears efficient and proper functional layouts. Every single unit is provided with a convenient yard area with spacious master bedrooms and a proper home shelter that can be turned into exclusive utility room. Even the bathrooms and yards are quite naturally ventilated. For the luxury purpose, it features kitchens with access to balcony directly that bears seamlessly transition between outdoor and indoor spaces. The finishes will be towards higher end range for ECs with best of fittings from Bosch and hansgrohe. The condominium bears smart home which is enabled with IP camera with gateway, a digital lockset, voice control and a perfect lighting control. What makes the parc central residences showflat so popular is its ventilation and hygiene designed to common areas.

The lifts are equipped with schindler clear air solutions which properly sanitizes the lift cabin in some fraction of seconds. So its stands special in every aspect with complete range of around 88 facilities that can be considered best and unique across Singapore. Whether its relaxation, fitness or leisure the parc central residences stands perfect.