Home sport Experts are divided on the subject of a pola-palhinha (sport)

Experts are divided on the subject of a pola-palhinha (sport)

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Bola - The game hopes that Palhinha will be with Benfica (game) in Denpie

The verdict of the Arbitration Tribunal (DAT) for the game raised many doubts, augmented the study, but above all, a question in the air: Did Jono Palhinha escape the next penalty with five yellow cards or was the card on the other hand canceled in the game with Bovista?

Currently, for all purposes and purposes, the player has four yellow cards. The TAD referee ruled that the allotted yellow color was a total variance under the National Sports Act, which, for the first time, the court is investigating whether a card was issued in a game. In other words, Balhinha sees Belsa’s 5th yellow canceled, and the next will be the 5th. If the FPF wins the appeal in the future, Palhinha will only play the penalty game, not to mention the 4th, 5th or 6th yellow, ”argues sports law expert lawyer Jono Diego Monticas.

However, attorney Diego Soros Luero also takes a different view: the card is not removed and the absence is automatically the result. However, a yellow card was added to the player, which kept his score, thus launching a new series of cards. Provides discipline for the suspension game after a series of five, nine, twelve and fourteen cards have been accumulated. In my understanding, it will only pause when I look at the ninth card. ”

read more Digital version Or in the print version of a pola.

READ  Confederate Flag Banner Flown over Bristol Speedway at NASCAR All-Star Race | Bleacher Report

You May Also Like

Bola - The game hopes that Palhinha will be with Benfica (game) in Denpie

Experts are divided on the subject of a pola-palhinha (sport)

A shameful team led by Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo

A shameful team led by Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo

Pinto da Costa talks about the merits of Portugal and Quintana: ″ Something supernatural

Pinto da Costa talks about the merits of Portugal and Quintana: ″ Something supernatural

The Ball - us We got rid of the banana skins trying to keep us SC (SC Prague)

The Ball – us We got rid of the banana skins trying to keep us SC (SC Prague)

The president of the Coaches' Association accused Miguel Prague of "elbow pain" - sports

The president of the Coaches’ Association accused Miguel Prague of “elbow pain” – sports

We have to lend to those who run, keep their feet, and deserve a balance

We have to lend to those who run, keep their feet, and deserve a balance

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *