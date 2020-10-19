Explains how Sacha Baron Cohen stopped speaking at Pence dressed as Trump.

Actor Talk with the New York Times About wearing a prosthetic face and body and attending a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a conservative political action meeting in February.

“Obviously I’m wearing fat clothes,” Cohen said in the publication. “How do I get in and how do I get out?”

In addition to the difficulty level, soon the actress, who played the role of daughter in the movie “Borat’s follow-up film: Delivering a huge bribe to the US regime to benefit the glorious state of Kazakhstan,” was carried on the shoulder as a “gift”. Fence.

Cohen said security personnel are “to check the bodies of everyone who is passing through.”

“Keep in mind, that morning the prosthetic team spent five hours replacing my face with Trump’s,” the actor recalled. “This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit that turns my waist into a trump suit because I assumed it was the most realistic.” He succeeded even though one of the guards’ wands went out when he scanned Cohen. “Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom and heard conservative men going to the bathroom for five hours until they entered the room,” he said. “We were surrounded by secret services and police and internal security.” Cohen has been having trouble with the character Borat for several years and before that he played “Reporter” Ali G. However, he is very serious about his concerns about Trump winning another term. Cohen said he decided to release a new Borat movie before the election. “We wanted to remind women who they were voting for or who they were not voting for,” he said. “If you’re a woman and you’re not against this guy, know what you’re doing for your gender.” READ Powderfinger Reveals New Music In 10 Years With'Day By Day': Streaming Now The film will premiere on Amazon on October 23rd.