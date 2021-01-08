Express | Benz will not use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency

Sources close to the New York Times and Business Insider Vice President say Mike Pence will not seek Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. This position is not yet official, and many senators – including the Democratic leader of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives – have called for an amendment following the Capitol invasion.

The first person to appeal to Mike Pence was Democrat leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate. “What happened on Capitol Hill was an uprising against the United States. This president should not be in office for another day,” he said. If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to take a stand, Congress must unite to remove the president. “Many Democrats supported this position.

After that, House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, along with Schumacher, declared the same thing: he asked that the 25th Amendment be implemented, otherwise Congress is ready to go to trial – only 13 days before Trump officially leaves the White House.

On the Republican side, some voices also called for the removal – Adam Kinsinger, the first member of the House of Representatives for the state of Illinois. “The president himself instigated this, he can not continue in office, he is not well. I think you should leave the executive voluntarily or involuntarily,” Kinsinger, a centrist Republican and a frequent critic of Trump, wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The demands come after hundreds of pro-Trump protesters besieged the Capitol building in Washington during the election results certification session, which gave Joe Biden a presidential victory. Vice President Mike Pence still presided over the ceremony, which is considered to be the last necessary step for the January 20 inauguration. Protesters entered and took over the House of Representatives and even the offices of several senators. Four people were killed, according to authorities. At least 13 people have already been detained.