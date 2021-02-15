Extensive upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox series by Metro Exodus

Deep Silver and 4A Games were announced by one of their releases Official website, An upgraded version of Metro Exodus, a technologically advanced first-person shooter release that will be released on PC via Steam, GeoG and Epic Game Store in the spring.

Like the already confirmed updates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series, the new version of Metro Exodus on the PC will be free for those who have already purchased the title in its original form.

According to the manufacturer, “the update is very important and will require GPUs capable of handling it. Radiation tracking In minimal configurations, we must provide this version in a separate product – this is not a simple update to the basic game – it is provided in addition to all existing Metro Exodus PC players “.

As for the technical news of the PS5 and Xbox Series updates planned for this year, it is known that it will use basic gaming and additional content lighting techniques. Radiation tracking Overall, there will be less load times for platform-specific features such as console SSDs, 4K system packs and enhanced controller latency and spatial audio on the Xbox, as well as support for haptic feedback from the DualSense controller on the PS5. When all this is running at 60 frames per second.

Metro Exodus is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can read our review here Here.