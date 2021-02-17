Home sport F I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else

F I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
F I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else

Antonio Byres

Titles

Interview – F.C. Roma coach Paolo Fonseca exclusively for O’Donoghue about the relationship between Porto and Juventus.

Paulo Fonseca knows and appreciates FC Porto’s abilities and hopes it will give Juventus a fight.

Two weeks ago he played against Juventus this Wednesday [hoje] In the Estadio Drago. What lessons did you learn from that game that you could use to defeat them if you were the coach of FC Porto?

-This is a very difficult training, because I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else. We all know the value of Juventus, but also the value of FC Porto. I have no doubt that this will be a difficult phase for Zhou. I think FC Porto with their weapons, and Sergio has done a great job at the club, they will be a very, very competitive team in these games.

Zhou has a known passion for winning the Champions League. Do you think this will turn out to be an advantage for FC Porto?

-I do not know. The truth is, Juventus have a team of very experienced players who are used to these moves in the Champions League. They are very consistent players from an emotional point of view. I do not know how it will affect the performance of FC Porto.

READ  Falcons W.R. Julio Jones still wants to play this season, having recently had a BRP injection in his femur

You May Also Like

Doubts focus on bench movements and field clashes: Arbitrators have new signs

Doubts focus on bench movements and field clashes: Arbitrators have new signs

European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia - handball

European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia – handball

The Ball - Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball – Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball - Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball – Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball - «We control the game, not the referees' decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

The Ball – «We control the game, not the referees’ decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *