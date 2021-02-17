F I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else

Interview – F.C. Roma coach Paolo Fonseca exclusively for O’Donoghue about the relationship between Porto and Juventus.

Paulo Fonseca knows and appreciates FC Porto’s abilities and hopes it will give Juventus a fight.

Two weeks ago he played against Juventus this Wednesday [hoje] In the Estadio Drago. What lessons did you learn from that game that you could use to defeat them if you were the coach of FC Porto?

-This is a very difficult training, because I am not the coach of FC Porto, only Sergio knows his team like no one else. We all know the value of Juventus, but also the value of FC Porto. I have no doubt that this will be a difficult phase for Zhou. I think FC Porto with their weapons, and Sergio has done a great job at the club, they will be a very, very competitive team in these games.

Zhou has a known passion for winning the Champions League. Do you think this will turn out to be an advantage for FC Porto?

-I do not know. The truth is, Juventus have a team of very experienced players who are used to these moves in the Champions League. They are very consistent players from an emotional point of view. I do not know how it will affect the performance of FC Porto.