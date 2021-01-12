F1: Australian and Chinese GP postponed, Imola returns and Brazil changes date – 12/01/2021

Less than a month after the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile approved the record 2021 Formula 1 season schedule, the category has already announced the first postponements and replacements due to the pandemic: the season opening GPs in Australia and China have been postponed and testing in Imola, Italy has been sent back as a replacement. The Melbourne race has been moved to November, which means the São Paulo Grand Prix has changed dates and is now scheduled a week earlier than originally planned and will take place on November 7.
Thus, the Formula 1 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, a week later than initially planned. The Imola GP will take place three weeks later, on April 18, and the third race should be in Portugal in a double with Spain, that is, Portimão will receive Formula 1 for the second time on May 2 and the Barcelona GP will be May 9. But this has not yet been confirmed by F1 or the Portuguese promoters.
In the original schedule, after Bahrain, F1 would go to China and there was a date, which belonged to Vietnam and was open.
The confirmations announced on Tuesday (11) also mean that the promoters of the Grand Prix of Spain have signed an extension of their contract for another year, the race not having had an agreement closed until 2021. The renewals with the Circuit de Catalunya have been and the focus of the Circuit President and Catalan Minister of Business and Knowledge, Ramon Tremosa, said the job is now a long-term contract. “The Catalan GP is a world class event that has a huge effect in terms of income growth and job creation, ten times greater than the investment of the Catalan government. We will continue to work within the government to that the track remains in permanent shape on the calendar because F1 is not an expense, but an investment. “
The values of the contracts have not been disclosed, but it is estimated that the Spanish GP will pay $ 20 million (just under R $ 110 million) per year, with most of the investment coming from the local government.
The Australian Grand Prix has been postponed for the latter part of the championship, which the promoters have been arguing for months. This changed the São Paulo GP from November 14 to 7.
Consult the 2021 Formula 1 calendar
03/28 Bahrain GP
04/18 Imola GP
02/05 to be confirmed
05/09 Spanish GP
05/25 Monaco GP
06/06 Azerbaijani GP
06/13 Canadian GP
06/27 French GP
04/07 Austrian GP
7/18 British GP
08/01 Hungarian GP
08/29 GP de Bégica
05/09 Dutch GP
09/12 Italian GP
09/26 Russian GP
03/10 Singapore GP
10/10 Japanese GP
10/24 United States GP
10/31 Mexico GP
07/11 São Paulo GP
11/21 Australian GP
05/12 Saudi Arabian GP
12/12 Abu Dhabi GP