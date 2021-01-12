F1: Australian and Chinese GP postponed, Imola returns and Brazil changes date – 12/01/2021

Less than a month after the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile approved the record 2021 Formula 1 season schedule, the category has already announced the first postponements and replacements due to the pandemic: the season opening GPs in Australia and China have been postponed and testing in Imola, Italy has been sent back as a replacement. The Melbourne race has been moved to November, which means the São Paulo Grand Prix has changed dates and is now scheduled a week earlier than originally planned and will take place on November 7.

Thus, the Formula 1 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, a week later than initially planned. The Imola GP will take place three weeks later, on April 18, and the third race should be in Portugal in a double with Spain, that is, Portimão will receive Formula 1 for the second time on May 2 and the Barcelona GP will be May 9. But this has not yet been confirmed by F1 or the Portuguese promoters.

In the original schedule, after Bahrain, F1 would go to China and there was a date, which belonged to Vietnam and was open.

The confirmations announced on Tuesday (11) also mean that the promoters of the Grand Prix of Spain have signed an extension of their contract for another year, the race not having had an agreement closed until 2021. The renewals with the Circuit de Catalunya have been and the focus of the Circuit President and Catalan Minister of Business and Knowledge, Ramon Tremosa, said the job is now a long-term contract. “The Catalan GP is a world class event that has a huge effect in terms of income growth and job creation, ten times greater than the investment of the Catalan government. We will continue to work within the government to that the track remains in permanent shape on the calendar because F1 is not an expense, but an investment. “

The values ​​of the contracts have not been disclosed, but it is estimated that the Spanish GP will pay $ 20 million (just under R $ 110 million) per year, with most of the investment coming from the local government.

The Australian Grand Prix has been postponed for the latter part of the championship, which the promoters have been arguing for months. This changed the São Paulo GP from November 14 to 7.

Consult the 2021 Formula 1 calendar

03/28 Bahrain GP

04/18 Imola GP

02/05 to be confirmed

05/09 Spanish GP

05/25 Monaco GP

06/06 Azerbaijani GP

06/13 Canadian GP

06/27 French GP

04/07 Austrian GP

7/18 British GP

08/01 Hungarian GP

08/29 GP de Bégica

05/09 Dutch GP

09/12 Italian GP

09/26 Russian GP

03/10 Singapore GP

10/10 Japanese GP

10/24 United States GP

10/31 Mexico GP

07/11 São Paulo GP

11/21 Australian GP

05/12 Saudi Arabian GP

12/12 Abu Dhabi GP