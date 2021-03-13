F1, Tests: Voltaire Bodas is the fastest of the second day test

With no major problems and with an interesting pace, Mercedes is returning to normal one afternoon as it is much closer than we used to be.

Teams still had four hours to test new solutions. The wind continued to blow and complicated the lives of the pilots. Monitoring activity is reduced at the beginning of the hour. Here is the list of service pilots this afternoon:

Mercedes: Valteri Bodos

Red Bull: Sergio Perez

McLaren: Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Lance Walk

Alpine: Fernando Alonso

Ferrari: Charles Lecklerk

Alphabet: Pierre Casley

Alfa Romeo: Antonio Giovinci

Haas: Mick Schumcher

Williams: Nicholas Latifi

Changed a little at the end of the first hour of the afternoon. The top 7 spots remained unchanged from 7am, with Antonio Giovinassi advancing to eighth, now 0.930s on the fast track from Daniel Ricciardo. Mick Schumacher was now ninth in the 1.183s, unable to do better than Mercedes was in the morning. Lewis Hamilton was 1.184 seconds ahead, but Valteri Bodas was still far behind, spending most of the time in the box.

It is not surprising to see some improvement in the past. Teams continued to make long-term and racing simulations. On McLaren’s side we saw a different program, Lando Norris was on the continuous installation lap for only 13 laps in the first ninety minutes of the session.

Alpha Doory seemed to be performing better in the long run, with Pierre Casley on the table on multiple laps. Casley was the one who settled on top of the timesheet at the start of the last hour of today’s session. The Alpha Toure rider was able to knock down Antonio Giovinci, who surpassed the Lando Norris mark. Valteri Botas and Sergio Perez took the top 5 spots.

Perez was seen cracking the cover of his engine, forcing him to interrupt the session, and today, for the second time, his driving unit is on display. While braking for Turn 1, Nicholas Latifi was startled as his car entered the anti-stall, which was equivalent to pulling the car’s handbrake.

The last hour gave us more evolution in terms of time, with the riders creating qualifying simulations using soft rubbers. Botas created the best time of the session, knocking out Casley, who had spent a lot of time on the table. Norris also created an interesting fold and set a fourth-best record, behind Lance Stroll, who won a place in the top 3 at the end of the session. Antonio Giovonassi finished 5th in the day.

Highlights

Alpha Doori had an interesting tone throughout the day. An interesting speed, a stable car and good lap times. Both race and simulation simulations showed the potential to be a nice surprise throughout the season.

McLaren also maintained a positive tone with a good day. Compared to the competition, although they did not do many laps, they seem to fully comply with their test plan, and the speed they showed also gives the team a reason to smile.

Mercedes, which suffered from a bad first day and morning Lewis Hamilton deviated from the track, returned to show some character as Valteri Bodas did many interesting laps and times. Although the best times are kept with soft rubbers, yesterday’s fear was not the only one. Aston Martin (and Sebastian Vettel) had a morning session to forget the gearbox issues (same issue with Mercedes yesterday), but the afternoon with Lance Strol went much better. Alpine returned to the tracks with Fernando Alonso on an interesting morning, at an already interesting pace, but with a very brilliant afternoon.

Sergio Perez was also sensible on the first day of serious work with his new team, with no major issues to point out.

On the Ferrari side, a Carlos Science saw some difficulty in understanding his new car and did not look at Charles Leklerk with a speed of excitement, but was disappointed.

Teams will be on track tomorrow for the final day of preparation for the 2021 season.