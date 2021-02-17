Home Top News Facebook announces blocking of news viewing and sharing in Australia | Technology

Feb 17, 2021
Facebook announced on Wednesday (17) restrictions on sharing and viewing news on the platform in Australia.

The measure is a response to the creation of a law in the country that requires tech giants to pay media for use of the information.

“This means that people and news agencies in Australia are now prohibited from posting news links and sharing or viewing Australian and international news content on Facebook,” the company said in a statement. .

Besides local news, the measure also reaches international publications. Users from other countries also cannot access Australian media content on the platform.

This week, Google announced deals with Australian media to access the news. In one contract, the company will spend $ 30 billion to access the content. Before, the search engine had threatened to block the search engine in the country.

The network remains active in Australia

Despite the restrictions on news, Facebook reported that the social network remains active in the country. Ordinary users can continue to use the platform along with its other functions.

In the case of publishers, the ban does not allow them to post any type of content on their pages. Access to other services has been maintained, including the Data Tool and CrowdTangle.

