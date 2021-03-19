Facebook can access all your bank account details #boat

Gossip – Access all of its data in Facebook apps. As for banking applications, Facebook has access to your bank account.

Privacy is something that worries us a lot, on social networks. We talk not only about what you post, but also about what you approach. Despite this, a warning to “love” to spread a point when telling a story is always circulating on the internet.

A video made by a woman of a tutorial (very useful) on how to stop Facebook tracking certain user activities carried out on other websites or apps went viral on social networks. One detail that has attracted a lot of attention (not only ours, but also our readers): Facebook can access personal information and bank details. Read some news spread online and some excerpts from the video:

Version 1: Arranged. Facebook has access to all the apps you use, including bank accounts. Do not configure later Version 2: Focusing Facebook Supervisors Its applications include banks.

Transcription: Facebook has access to all your apps. In other words: every transaction you make, every access to the bank, everything in your account, if you enter a Globo Play app. Everything, everything, everything, everything. For all applications, he has access.

Do you have Facebook access to all your bank account details?

What is lacking is that people are getting weird and want to delete information using video tutorials. If you want to do it, no problem. However, be aware that it is not true that Facebook has access to your bank details (such as an account password).

Before talking about this particular case, it is necessary to point out that the “false references” about Facebook are a constant in the rumors on the Internet. We have already denied, for example, about false news “Drops on the way”, On The application will be paid Or About Privacy Notice.

We went to check out these Facebook settings to see if this “all access” to our accounts is real. To do so, we followed the following path: 1) Open the “Settings and Privacy” tab. 2) We went to “Settings”. 3) Click on “Your Info on Facebook”. 4) Click on “Activity outside of Facebook”.

On this page, he opened a list of several websites and applications that share access information. Here is the detail: There is no sensitive or personal data in the shared information. See what is written:

Sensitive Information Restricted We prohibit companies and organizations from sharing sensitive information with us, including financial and health data. If we find that a company or organization violates our terms, we will take action against that company or organization. You can download details of your activity to see what contacts are shared.

We decided to download the information on Facebook. You can do this by clicking “Download your information”. When we look at the information on Facebook in the banking applications that hold our account, we see that they are restricted to the day we access the app or travel on it. No account number or transfer history.

It is a fact that Facebook uses this data to send you mainly relevant ads. This increases the chance of clicking on the ads and of course attracts the advertisers. However, you have no access to your bank account. Disabling the feature is yours.

In a nutshell: The story of Facebook accessing all of your bank account details is false. While the viral video teaches something interesting, the claim that your password or personal information is at risk is false.

Pvt .: A recommendation from readers of this article Boatos.org. If you want to suggest a theme Boatos.org, Please contact us Site, Facebook And WhatsApp on phone (61) 99177-9164.