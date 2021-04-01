Home World Facebook deletes video with Donald Trump. The reason for all this is the voice of the former president – the news

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
Laura Trump, a daughter-in-law of the former president, was interviewed for a Fox News TV show, and she posted excerpts of that interview on her personal Facebook account.

The content was still online for a few hours, but was eventually removed. Because of everything,

“By blocking Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, any content in Donald Trump’s voice will be removed and further account restrictions will be imposed,” Laura Trump wrote in an email posted on social media.

The authenticity of the email was confirmed Tech Crunch Via Facebook.

“So, we were a step closer to Orwell’s‘ 1984 ’,” Laura Trump wrote in the publication with the print of the email, referring to the novel by British author George Orwell.

Britain The Guardian There is no point in a Facebook reaction. So far, the social network has not yet commented on this topic.

Trump’s Facebook account was suspended on Jan. 7. The decision was announced by Mark Zuckerberg. Taken in light of the role played by Donald Trump in yesterday’s attack on the Capitol, it was done by hundreds of his supporters.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly prove that President Donald Trump wants to undermine the rest of his term for a peaceful and legal transfer of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” the Facebook CEO wrote at the time.

The former US president was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.

