Facebook gives in Australia. And in Europe, what will it look like?

From free to paid – in just one week. Last week, Facebook started blocking news sharing in Australia for disagreeing with new legislation that provided for revenue sharing and also an arbitration mechanism. But this week, the same Facebook and the Canberra government broke the deadlock after a few touches on the bill. Which means the news will revert to the Australian version of Facebook – and maybe the news revenue sharing will expand to other stops. Starting with the European Union (EU).

The day before Facebook confirmed its intention to resume news distribution, Microsoft announced its intention to start sharing its revenues with editorial groups. In addition to advocating an arbitration mechanism openly inspired by the Australian solution, Microsoft has also entered into an informal coalition with the European Publishers Council (EPC), News Media Europe (NME), the European Magazine and Media Association ( EMMA) and European Association of Newspaper Publishers (ENPA), which represents editorial groups in the EU. The European Commission and the European Parliament are the recipients of the initiative.