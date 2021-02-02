Facebook opposes new Apple privacy rules with its own rules – Observer

Starting this Monday, Facebook will start showing a page Pop-up Asking permission from some of its users to track data collected from other sites and apps, along with information about personalized advertising, so that the social media company can show them more personalized ads, Improved A CNBC.

This decision will be launched this spring, following an update to the privacy policies announced by Apple. This new update, designed for iOS 14, will notify users of this type of tracking and ask if they would like to allow it.

The confrontation between the two companies has been going on for a decade, but tensions have risen over recent changes in data processing, with the two Big Tech Titans blaming each other.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that privacy changes were stifling the growth of “millions of businesses worldwide.” Apple CEO Tim Cook responded: “If a company is built on choices that deceive users and exploit data, it is unworthy of our praise. It deserves contempt. “

After the reviews, Facebook has already launched a page Pop-up With some users, this will only happen when Apple’s new privacy tool is mandatory for all types of applications, before officially launching.

Unique device identifier for Apple devices, IDFA. Sites and applications that use advertising in their services – a group that includes Facebook – use that ad to help them customize their ads and evaluate their effectiveness.

However, with the future update of iOS 14, all companies wishing to use these identifiers will need to ask for authorization to monitor users’ online activities. If users do not allow it, those ads will be less targeted and effective.

The trial version that Facebook is now presenting also raises the question on the users’ side: “Do you allow Facebook to use your functionality in the application and on the website?” Users can choose between “not allowed” and “allowed”.