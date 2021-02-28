Facebook Pays $ 650 Million to End US Privacy Litigation – Tech

US Federal Judge James Donato approved compensation of $ 650 million (540 million euros) to 1.6 million users in the US state of Illinois through the social network Facebook.

With this agreement, signed on Friday and made public today by the France Press news agency, it puts an end to the dispute between these citizens and the social network on the protection of privacy.

The trial begins in 2015 when Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued Facebook, claiming the social network illegally collected biometric data to identify faces. Data that violated an Illinois privacy law passed in 2008.

In late January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $ 550 million after failing to cancel this lawsuit, which took the form of a “ class action suit ” in 2018 after the initial 2015 complaint.

However, in July 2020, the judge of the case, District Judge James Donato, ruled that this amount was insufficient.

During the trial, Facebook was found to store biometric data without users’ consent, thus violating state law.

In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.

According to the judge, this is a “historic” decision and represents a “great victory for consumers in the controversial area of ​​digital privacy”.

“This is one of the most significant agreements ever to be made following a breach of privacy,” said James Donato, adding that each of the plaintiffs will receive compensation of at least $ 345.

According to AFP, Facebook has not commented on the decision.