Facebook returns to the negotiating table in Australia

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
The company headed by Mark Zuckerberg has taken a step back and is negotiating with the Australian government, Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself said at a press conference on Saturday.

“Facebook is back to the table, they are back to the table, and that’s what we want to see. We want to work on this issue. So we welcome them to resume talks with the government, I think. These actions are totally indefensible, I appreciate the apologies that are being offered, but my job now is to make sure that we continue with the negotiations and that they are successful. The position of the Australian government is very clear, I am satisfied strong international support, but I’m also happy that Facebook has decided to try to be our friend again and keep the discussions going ”.

Australia wants Google and Facebook to pay media groups for the information they put out on their platforms and has approved new rules that require tech giants to strike a deal with newspapers. Mark Zuckerberg disliked and blocked news content on his social network in Australia.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg was already targeting contacts between the two parties this weekend.

On Facebook, no change of position is public for the moment.

In an interview with Dinheiro Vivo, Rod Sims, the head of the Australian Competition Authority, an entity that developed the new code that prompted Facebook’s sweeping backlash, defended the need to protect journalism which provides a public service, and that the performance of the social network created by Zuckerberg is “typical of monopolies”.

