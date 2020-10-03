Fact-check misinformation about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Early morning after Donald Trump Tweet He and his first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and misinformation about the president’s status swelled on social media.

Facebook users falsely claimed that the “Simpsons” predicted Trump’s death. Screenshots of the Trump campaign’s fake fundraising petition circulated on Twitter. And some suspected that the president was ill at all and instead theorized that Trump was fooling his diagnosis to get out of future presidential debates.

PolitiFact has identified several widely shared falsehoods about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. If you see any other social media posts you would like to see, please send them to: [email protected].

The theory that doubts Trump’s results is unfounded

Overnight, people It has been posted on Twitter and Facebook across the political spectrum, questioning Trump’s results. Some have wondered why they should trust the president they have. depreciation The danger of the virus, speculating that a fake positive COVID-19 test could somehow give him a political advantage.

sponsor Unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory Trump’s positive diagnosis was a trick that heralded Hillary Clinton’s imminent arrest, claiming it was “a cover-up from which a storm could happen.” (“Storm” is a QAnon term for the mass arrest of people who believe that their Q followers belong to the strong, cannibalistic pedophile ring.)

relation : Trump’s Health and COVID-19: Here’s What We Know

Significant amounts of evidence to show that Trump actually has COVID-19 outweigh speculation and groundless theories.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said memo On October 2, it was confirmed that the President and First Lady tested positive for the virus.

Members of Trump’s Inner Circle and those who attended the event with Trump also tested positive for the virus.

New York Times Declaration Trump is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, and people who met him this week thought he looked helpless.

News of Trump’s coronavirus infection collides with his campaign message, “The end of the pandemic is approaching.” Also, canceling rally and political events in the month before the November 3 election could hurt his campaign.

Read full story.

(Twitter screenshot)

The Trump campaign did not send a fundraising request.

The fundraising email for the Trump reelection campaign, which demands $422 million, is fake. We rated it Pants on fire!

Screenshot of fake email We are informing the President and First Lady of the positive results. Then ask for a fundraiser.

“President Trump would like to ask you a favor, would you please donate to help me recover from this disease?” This is an email shared by Pastor James Woodall, President of Georgia NAACP. “It’s fair because he sacrificed millions of dollars as your president.”

The Trump campaign has confirmed that the email is not real. So was the Republican National Committee. One clue that it’s not real: the email is from the New York Times Declaration Trump owes loans and other debts.

Read the full facts check.

(Facebook screenshot)

The’Simpsons’ did not predict Trump’s death

A Facebook post claiming that the long-running TV show “The Simpsons” put Trump in a coffin is not accurate. We rated them Pants on fire!

Trump’s image, known to be in a coffin in the “The Simpsons” episode, has been circulating over the years expose. In February 2017, Snoff didn’t have an image on’The Simpsons’, and the source is unclear, but it seems that it was promoted on the fringe forum website 4chan.

“Simpson” I featured Trump before, But we didn’t find any signs that the show aired his episode in the coffin.

Read the full facts check.

(Facebook screenshot)

Trump’s diagnosis is irrelevant to the Dooms Day plane

People are speculating that the flight of two “Dooms Day planes” and Trump’s diagnosis of positive coronavirus are related.

“After Trump tested positive for Covid, they sorted out the’Doomsday Plane’.” post Say.

We rated False claims. Military officials said the two cases were not related.

after The news is broken On October 1st, Trump’s aide, Hope Hicks, who was traveling with the President, tested positive for COVID-19, a man named Tim Hogan. Tweet Appeared on the east and west coasts of the United States about the E-6B Mercury aircraft he said.

within E-6B mercury Aircraft Airborne Nuclear Command Center It is known as the “Apocalypse Day” because it is designed to allow the state command to make contact with the naval nuclear force in the event of a crisis. Explained in the story about the plane. The Navy has 16 such planes, one often in the air. According to Forbes.

But the US Strategic Command Business insider “This flight was a planned mission,” he said. “All timings for the President’s announcement are purely coincidental.” According to the outlet’s October 2nd story.

Read the full facts check.

(Twitter screenshot)

The claim that’a prominent Democrat has no virus’ is false

on Tweet on October 2nd, DeAnna Lorraine said: “Even though a prominent Democrat has no one infected with the virus, does anyone else find it strange that the Republican list goes on?”

Lorraine Former Republican candidate Lost this year in the first bid representing California’s 12th Congressional District.

Lorraine’s argument was wrong. Democratic leaders such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Representative Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) have not been infected with the coronavirus. But the same goes for Republican leaders. Meanwhile, several Democratic mayors and governors have been infected with the virus, including: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Read the full facts check.

(Twitter screenshot)

Trump tweets in 2013 are fake

Fake tweets that appear to have said that Trump “never catches Corona 19” in 2013 were shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Create an account dedicated to the show “Seinfeld” “There are always tweets.” On the post It contains screenshots of fake tweets.

Not this time. erase Never tweeted. On multiple websites, anyone can easily compose fake tweets from public Twitter users. Coronavirus did not exist before 2019.

relation : How to find reliable information about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis