Fake heir who left prison and deceived New York says ‘prison is complete’

Nova York – Anna Sorokin, A Russian immigrant who claimed to be a German heir when he committed fraud after leading a sexy life To usHe was released from prison on Thursday, 11, after spending 3 years and 4 months in prison. Sorokin, who has been accused of robbing luxury hotels, celebrities, banks and even friends of about 5,000 to 275,000, returned to Instagram to talk about his experience in prison: “You never know how tired prison is,” she wrote in a post, a picture of her lying on a bed wearing sunglasses. .

In the second post, Anna shares an iconic scene from the movie Wild Instinct, with Sharon Stone wearing a tight white minitress. In a possible reference to the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, read “The Fifth Demand,” which deals with guarantees against the abuse of state power, among other things.

In an earlier post, he addressed a letter he wrote to filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who is in prison on a sexual assault case. “Dear Harvey, sometimes you feel like the main character Harvey, interrupted? Anna asked, comparing himself to famous criminals like Lori Laough Flynn and Bill Cosby.

Sorokin, who presented himself with Anna Delvy’s fake ID, impersonated a wealthy heir who made rich and famous friends in New York City, and managed the scams through fraudulent documents from November 2016 to August 2017. At the time, Anna was able to travel for free on private jets and lead a luxurious life in Manhattan without paying bills.

The now 30-year-old Russian discovered a new identity when he came to the United States in 2016, actually posing as an heir when he was the daughter of a former Russian truck driver who immigrated to Germany at the age of 16.

Sorokin, who was found guilty of eight of the ten crimes reported by the prosecution, was sentenced in May 2019 to 4 to 12 years in prison. During the court proceedings, the security called a costume designer because Anna did not like wearing overcoats. Sorok’s daily appearance became the subject of an Instagram account.

In 2019, New York State Supreme Court Judge Diane Kiesel condemned Sorokin for being “blinded by the joy and glamor of New York City” before being sentenced to a maximum sentence.

In prison, Anna told the American newspaper New York Times Who “did not apologize”. “My motivation was never money,” Sorokin said. “I was thirsty for power.”

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to “10 years of probation.” Thomas told the company. France Press. / AFP and REUTERS