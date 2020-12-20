Home sport Falcons W.R. Julio Jones still wants to play this season, having recently had a BRP injection in his femur

Falcons W.R. Julio Jones still wants to play this season, having recently had a BRP injection in his femur

Dec 20, 2020 0 Comments
It was a disgusting season for perpetual pro bowler Julio Jones. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver missed four games with injuries because a bad hamstring has ruined his play since early 2020.

Jones out Today Versus The Buccaneers, and with nothing to play for, Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris has repeatedly been asked if he will close Jones for the rest of the season.

But a source said Jones had no plans to do so.

In fact, following the loss to the Saints in early December, Jones received a platelet-rich plasma injection into his blacklet femur, which aims to accelerate the healing of the area where he has been given problems all season. This is a strong indication that he wants to be back on the field.

As Morris said, “Let’s see what he can do in the last two games.”

Jones is on track for career-low figures this season. There are just 771 receiving yards in 51 catches with three DDs. Thanks to the injuries, he is not like himself.

Atlanta face the Chiefs and the Bucks in the final two games of the season. No trip to the playoffs is possible, and with no other reason than to help Morris get his claim for full-time work, Jones believes he should still be out. BRP injection should help.

Using the concentration of a person’s own platelets, the infusion aims to speed healing. It usually takes a few weeks to work so Jones can be on the field for the final two games of the year.

