Fall Guys has commenced a Twitter brand name struggle for charity and Warframe wants in

Oh, these naughty Slide Men! Now they’ve gone and started off an all-out bidding war, pitting clout-hungry Twitter brand accounts versus every other for a chance at a coveted Fall Guys skin. The winner will be the brand name who pledges the most funds towards a Uk-primarily based charity that assists players with disabilities.

At any time because Drop Men introduced, formal brand accounts on Twitter have been following developer Mediatonic to make crossover skins for the quirky tiny battle royale sport. Personal computer element company AOROUS, G Gas strength drink, Chuck E. Cheese, KontrolFreek… even the likes of KFC has been pitching models to Tumble Fellas. Currently, the Tumble Fellas official account introduced that Mediatonic will settle for a pitch from the company that helps make the premier financial pledge to SpecialEffect, the British isles not-for-revenue that assists players with bodily disabilities by delivering products like adaptive controllers and eye control methods.

There is now a fairly intensive bidding war underway, and it is created some layouts that are really amazing. Rivals of Aether, a Smash Bros. style fighting video game, pledged $10,000 and presented a Slide Fellas Ranno outfit. Warframe got in on the action much too, upping the ante with a $20,000 pledge and a Lotus outfit.

Here’s that layout, with art by Tenno designer Cole Rudge:

The Lotus is throwing her helmet into the ring… but she’d like firm! Include both of those @playwarframe and @rivalsofaether for $20k? #supportindiedevs 🎨@blazingcobalt pic.twitter.com/GrpY4A1GDt — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) August 17, 2020

An additional bid came in from Pink Gorilla, an independent videogame retailer in Seattle, and far more have come in from esports organisations, clothes brands, and power drink producers.

As it stands, Tumble Men is already having a Team Fortress pores and skin, and it’s been two of Steam’s prime 10 greatest-selling video games given that shortly just after it introduced. The activity has sold additional than two million copies on Steam.

We’ll be thrilled to see who wins this contest, which will operate for two months. In the meantime, we’ll be leaping for our possess crowns (if we can ideal our Slime Club run, that is).