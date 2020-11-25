Home entertainment Famous folk musician Hall Ketchum dies at the age of 67 after a battle with dementia

Nov 25, 2020
“We are deeply saddened and saddened to announce that Hall passed away peacefully at home last night due to dementia,” Ketzam’s wife Andrea confirmed in a post by the late singer. Facebook page And Website.

“May his music stay in your hearts forever and give you peace.”

Ketchum released his debut album in 1988, known for his folk music hits such as “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Long Haired Country Boy”. He will release 10 more albums, According to his website.

“I have known Hall Ketchum since 1985, when I first booked him at Grooney Hall,” Tracy Ferguson, Ketchum’s longtime friend and personal manager, told CNN. “He played his first official kick to about 25 people in the front room of the old hall. He only had to sing one note to everyone to realize he had something special, and it didn’t take long for the folk music world to notice him.”

Ketchum has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry – Weekly Folk Music Showcase since 1994, according to his website.

Ketchum sells 15 to 10 singles and five million albums, according to his website.

In 2010, Ketchum moved to Texas, where he will play in theaters, such as The Birchmire and Edis Attic, Ferguson said. Ketchum was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, and Ferguson said he played his last show at home on the Grooney Hall stage.

“One thing that stands out about Hall, his continued love for his fans, is that he gave himself as much as he could to them,” Ferguson said. “His mercy and sweet spirit will be remembered by all who know or meet him.”

